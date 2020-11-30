Huskers QB Adrian Martinez likes tough love, but many college kids don't. What's a captain to do?

Adrian Martinez has been through more than a few ups and downs over the course of his Nebraska football career so far.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, though, he had never been benched.

That marked a tough moment for the junior and two-time captain from Fresno, California. Instead of wilting or throwing in the towel, though, he made a decision.

“My mindset was that of a captain. Our captains are voted on by the team, and that's something that means a lot to me,” Martinez told reporters Monday. “It's an honor, and I owe it to those guys to give it everything I have; that was really my mindset.

“Regardless of the fact that I've been demoted, I was going to be there to support Luke (McCaffrey) and support our team because, I mean, that's what matters. That's what I came here to do, and my mindset didn't shift. I wanted to win. I still want to win, and showing up each and every day with that type of attitude and mindset? It’s what leaders do. It’s what good leaders do."

This conversation, perhaps, is even more pertinent to the current state of affairs at Nebraska than the fact that he returned to the starting lineup Friday against Iowa. Martinez completed all but two of his 20 passes for 174 yards in a largely smooth timeshare with McCaffrey.