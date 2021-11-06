Huskers push No. 6 Buckeyes to the finish before dropping fourth straight game

For the third time this season, Nebraska hung with one of the nation's top teams.
And like they did against Oklahoma and Michigan State, two programs in contention for the College Football Playoff, the Huskers fell short.
The Huskers gave No. 6 Ohio State all it could handle before the Buckeyes held on for a 26-17 victory behind a four field-goal day from Noah Ruggles on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Ruggles' 46-yard field goal with less than 2 minutes remaining sealed it for OSU.
Nebraska had two chances to engineer game-winning drives in the final quarter.
With 6:11 remaining in the game, Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez and the offense took the field to try to make good on a moment head coach Scott Frost said he hoped his signal-caller got in what could be his final season here.
Martinez has been through trials and tribulations during his four years as the starter here, but has never authored a signature win. Frost recently said he hoped the Fresno, California, native would get the chance.
He took off up the field on first down for 21 yards. The Zavier Betts couldn't quite come down with a contested catch down the field and Omar Manning took a vicious shot on a short crossing route before falling down on a play that could have easily been called pass interference. The Huskers punted it back to OSU with 5:17 remaining, down six.
That was the second chance. Earlier in the quarter, with a fourth-and-4 from the Ohio State 13-yard line, trailing by six points with about 10 minutes left, Frost decided to try to cut the lead to three with a field goal.
His walk-on kicker, Chase Contreraz, missed for the second time on the day, though, and the first of NU's chances to take the lead late in the game went begging.
The Huskers were in position to grab the advantage after redshirt freshman Myles Farmer, making his second straight start for injured senior Deontai Williams, intercepted Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Nebraska marched down the field on the legs of momentarily rejuvenated Martinez, but when his third-down pass toward Oliver Martin on third-and-4 went high, Frost opted for the field goal unit rather than trying to convert it.
Nebraska hadn't been good on conversion downs — just 1-of-11 on third downs up to that point — but Contreraz had also missed a field goal in the first quarter in addition to making a 39-yarder in the second quarter.
Nebraska's defense, as it did most of the day, rallied and forced a punt with 6:11 remaining.
The Blackshirts did a lot of that, holding the powerful Buckeyes to half of their season scoring average until the final minute.
That was enough to keep the home team in the game despite an up-and-down outing from the offense and special teams.
When Nebraska scored late in the third quarter thanks to a 54-yard completion from Martinez to senior Samori Toure and then a one-yard Martinez touchdown run, it pulled within 23-17 of the Buckeyes despite having 34 rushing yards and no third-down conversions in nine tries.
They were in it, though, because of a salty performance from the Blackshirts and a couple of big plays for Nebraska in the passing game.
JoJo Domann put together a standout performance from the start. He dropped an interception early in Nebraska’s second defensive series of the game, but made a diving pick on the sideline to end the drive later.
That came after sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer broke up a deep ball to tight end Jeremy Ruckert on fourth-and-one on Ohio State’s first possession of the game.
Early on, though, the Husker offense could not cash in on the defense’s performance. Contreraz missed a 45-yard field goal on NU’s first drive and the Huskers punted three straight times after that, gaining just one first down in the process.
The final of those three ended in a 13-yard punt and the Buckeyes marched 49 yards quickly to extend their lead to 10-0.
Nebraska responded with a field goal, but OSU struck quickly when talented wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba took a short throw and turned it into a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive.
The Huskers had an answer to that when Martinez hit Toure for a 72-yard touchdown to close the lead to 17-10 with 2:53 to go. The Blackshirts had to stave off two more OSU possessions before halftime due to the offense’s inability to get anything going.
The Huskers had a chance to tie the game on the first drive of the second half, but Martinez was sacked on back-to-back plays. The Buckeye rush showed up in flashes in the first half but took control in the third quarter.
