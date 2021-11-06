Huskers push No. 6 Buckeyes to the finish before dropping fourth straight game

For the third time this season, Nebraska hung with one of the nation's top teams.

And like they did against Oklahoma and Michigan State, two programs in contention for the College Football Playoff, the Huskers fell short.

The Huskers gave No. 6 Ohio State all it could handle before the Buckeyes held on for a 26-17 victory behind a four field-goal day from Noah Ruggles on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Ruggles' 46-yard field goal with less than 2 minutes remaining sealed it for OSU.

Nebraska had two chances to engineer game-winning drives in the final quarter.

With 6:11 remaining in the game, Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez and the offense took the field to try to make good on a moment head coach Scott Frost said he hoped his signal-caller got in what could be his final season here.

Martinez has been through trials and tribulations during his four years as the starter here, but has never authored a signature win. Frost recently said he hoped the Fresno, California, native would get the chance.