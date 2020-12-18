Huskers overcome turnovers, first-half penalties to wear down Rutgers

Martinez turned the ball over for the fourth time — his second interception, which came on a too-high throw over the middle for sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — on Nebraska’s next possession, though the defense once again stood tall to help keep the Huskers in the game.

On NU's next drive, Martinez found Robinson, this time for a 14-yard dart in traffic for a touchdown at the end of another drive in which Martinez, Mills and the Huskers ran all over the Scarlet Knights.

Robinson writhed into the end zone and Martinez fist-pumped behind the play and the Huskers had some life.

Up until that point, Nebraska had got in its own way more than it had been in the scoring column.

Nebraska had a promising drive working to open the game — although it had already dodged a pair of bullets when an Austin Allen fumble on the first play bounced out of bounds and a bad exchange between Martinez and Mills was pounced on by the visitors.

Martinez took off up the middle for a first down and dove, fumbling in the process. Rutgers turned that into a field goal. Another fumble two possessions later didn’t end up hurting Nebraska, but Martinez’s third turnover — an interception into coverage in the end zone at the end of another productive drive — certainly did.