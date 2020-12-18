Huskers overcome turnovers, first-half penalties to wear down Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The fact that this most unusual of college football seasons delivered this night at all will go down in the books as something like a bizarre footnote.
In an empty SHI Stadium somewhere between the swamps of Jersey and the gas fires of the refineries, where the bleachers were packed with snow instead of people because it is 2020, Nebraska and Rutgers played a Big Ten game under the lights on a Friday night, seven days before Christmas, as part of a package the conference dubbed “Champions Week.”
It wasn’t tongue-in-cheek when the folks in Rosemont, Illinois, dreamed it up, but there wasn’t much champion-caliber material to be found on the eastern edge of the league’s footprint on this night.
This was a kind of circus sideshow, a game played for the television money on a night where most college football fans probably watched something else.
It was a game on a date, in a place, between two teams to create a setup the league may literally never have to revisit again.
And boy, oh boy, did Nebraska fight its demons. You know the ones. Turnovers, penalties, special teams gaffes.
They also somehow, eventually, earned a 28-21 victory, their third of the season.
Actually, it wasn't rocket science. The Huskers just got out of their own way enough to mount their three longest scoring drives of the season against a defense far too beleaguered to do much about it.
Nebraska got 365 rushing yards behind an offensive line playing a true freshman and a pair of redshirt freshmen. It finished with 620 offensive yards overall.
Senior running back Dedrick Mills rolled to 191 rushing yards and added six catches for 45 yards, while junior quarterback Adrian Martinez's 412 yards of offense helped offset four turnovers.
The second-half scoring marches of 90, 96 and 92 yards helped cover up enough of the miscues that plagued the Huskers for much of the first three quarters.
The credit, largely, goes to the Nebraska defense, which scratched and clawed for the first two-plus quarters until the offense could stop shooting itself in the foot, then put the clamps on the Scarlet Knights down the stretch. Rutgers had 50 yards on its first play of the game and finished night with just 252. Junior Cam Taylor-Britt made the biggest play of the night with a fourth-quarter interception to get the offense the ball back. NU ran out the final 7:35 against a flat-gassed Scarlet Knights defense.
It wasn't easy, though.
For instance, after the first of those three long drives, the Blackshirts didn’t even get to take the field, though, because the Big Ten’s return specialist of the year, Aron Cruickshank — yes, the same guy who ran a kickoff back for a touchdown for Wisconsin last year when NU inexplicably kicked it to him — took a high, floating kick to his right 1-yard line hash mark and raced 99 yards for a touchdown.
Martinez turned the ball over for the fourth time — his second interception, which came on a too-high throw over the middle for sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — on Nebraska’s next possession, though the defense once again stood tall to help keep the Huskers in the game.
On NU's next drive, Martinez found Robinson, this time for a 14-yard dart in traffic for a touchdown at the end of another drive in which Martinez, Mills and the Huskers ran all over the Scarlet Knights.
Robinson writhed into the end zone and Martinez fist-pumped behind the play and the Huskers had some life.
Up until that point, Nebraska had got in its own way more than it had been in the scoring column.
Nebraska had a promising drive working to open the game — although it had already dodged a pair of bullets when an Austin Allen fumble on the first play bounced out of bounds and a bad exchange between Martinez and Mills was pounced on by the visitors.
Martinez took off up the middle for a first down and dove, fumbling in the process. Rutgers turned that into a field goal. Another fumble two possessions later didn’t end up hurting Nebraska, but Martinez’s third turnover — an interception into coverage in the end zone at the end of another productive drive — certainly did.
NU led 7-6 at that time an threatened to extend its lead, but instead the Scarlet Knights drove the other way and punched in their first touchdown on a fourth-and-1 run-fit bust from the Huskers that looked eerily similar to Minnesota star back Mohamed Ibrahim’s 26-yard burst last week. This time, Isaih Pacheco went 33 yards for a score and the Scarlet Knights took the lead.
They lined up in an unconventional formation to go for two and Nebraska coach Scott Frost tried to call a timeout, but the line judge did not award it to him.
The Huskers generated a couple first downs, but stalled around midfield and punted. More empty yards in a season full of them due to turnovers, penalties and too many undisciplined moments from Nebraska players and coaches alike.
Put it this way: Nebraska had 255 offensive yards in the first half and found itself losing to a bad team without its starting quarterback because of a toxic cocktail of three turnovers, a special teams blunder in which the Scarlet Knights punter waltzed for a first down just like Illinois did last month at Memorial Stadium, seven first-half penalties for 41 yards and a couple of untimely mistakes from a defense that gets hung out to dry by its offense more often than it gets put in advantageous situations.
