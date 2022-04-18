Huskers offer Lincoln High WR Beni Ngoyi, adding to in-state target list

Another week, another in-state offer extended by Nebraska to a class of 2023 prospect.

On the first day that Husker coaches were out on the road for the spring evaluation period, the staff extended a scholarship offer to Lincoln High standout wide receiver Beni Ngoyi.

The 6-foot-4 wideout has seen his recruitment take off over recent months as he picked up offers from Minnesota, Washington, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas and several others, but new NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph and company have officially entered the race now, too.

Ngoyi is the seventh player from Nebraska in the 2023 class to pick up an offer from the Huskers. Offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula and Sam Sledge have already committed along with tight end Benjamin Brahmer, while Lincoln East four-star Malachi Coleman and Elkhorn South edge Maverick Noonan have been long-time targets at this point. In the past two weeks, the Huskers have added Ngoyi and Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson to the target list.

“I feel like most schools I’ve been talking to see me as a receiver, but the defensive back coaches want to steal me,” Ngoyi told the Journal Star recently.

Monday marked the functional start of the spring evaluation period, where college coaches will fan out around the country to watch recruits workout and gather academic information, too. It’s no surprise to see the Nebraska staff beginning closer to home and spreading out from there, given the amount of talent within a couple hours’ drive — or, in Ngoyi’s case, a few minutes — of Memorial Stadium this cycle.

"It’s something we’ve spoken about at-length as a staff, as a recruiting staff and something that I’ve talked about with our recruiters," Nebraska senior director of player personnel and recruiting Vince Guinta said recently of the staff's in-state recruiting efforts. "We’re going to have a good plan. I talked about a little bit in our coaching clinic, we’re going to have a good plan to get out on the road when we do and we’re going to make sure we do a great job in Omaha and in Lincoln and in the state.

"It’s very important to us and it’s something that we want to work at and want to prioritize."

