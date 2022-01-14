Huskers offer Class of 2023 QB Avery Johnson; WR coach Mickey Joseph recruiting in-state

Nebraska is still very much in the process of sorting out its 2022 quarterback room, but offensive coordinator Mark Whipple now has a target in the next class, too.

The Huskers on Friday offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize, Kansas.

Johnson, listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the Midwest for the 2023 cycle. 247Sports considers him the No. 154 prospect overall in the class and the 247Sports Composite also has him rated as a four-star prospect, while Rivals has him as a three-star but the No. 5-rated dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

Maize, which is just outside of Wichita, is just a four-hour drive from Lincoln.

NU's quarterback recruiting efforts for 2023 started to change even before Mario Verduzco was one of four offensive coaches fired in November.

Originally, the Huskers put almost all of their emphasis on recruiting Reese Mooney out of Louisiana. As the fall went on, though, that became less of a sure thing and Mooney also suffered a major leg injury that ended his junior season. NU had other offers out, including to three-star J.J. Kohl out of Iowa.