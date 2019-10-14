Nebraska will return from its bye week with an afternoon kickoff at home.
The Huskers' Oct. 26 game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium will start at 2:30 p.m. and is set for broadcast on Big Ten Network, NU announced in a Monday morning news release.
Nebraska had played an evening-heavy schedule before the first of two off-weeks, including night games against NIU and Ohio State at home and Illinois and Minnesota on the road.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
The remaining games to be determined on the schedule are Nov. 2 at Purdue, Nov. 16 vs. Wisconsin and Nov. 23 at Maryland.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
The Huskers close the season at home against Iowa on Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. on BTN.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) runs through the Nebraska defensive line in the second quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral throws to Maurice Washington (right) under pressure from Minnesota's Carter Coughlin (45) in the third quarter on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (1) breaks away from an attempted tackle by Minnesota's Kiondre Thomas (31) in the second quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson looks at the play on the field as he sits on the back of a cart after he was injured on a second-quarter run against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (1) suffers an injury on this second-quarter run as he's tackled by Minnesota's Chris Williamson (6) and Thomas Barber (41) on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson looks toward the Husker sideline as he sits on the back of a cart after suffering an injury on a second-quarter run against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (1) suffers an injury as he's tackled by Minnesota's Thomas Barber (41) on a second-quarter run Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (1) is helped off the field after a second-quarter injury against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Minnesota running back Rodney Smith is caught by Nebraska's Khalil Davis in the second quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson grimaces in pain as he's escorted off the field by trainers after a second-quarter injury against Minnesota on Saturday at Minneapolis' TCF Bank Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) scores one of his three touchdowns as Nebraska's Alex Davis (left) pursues and the Golden Gophers' as Jake Paulson follows in the second quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) breaks through the Minnesota defensive line in the third quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (1) breaks away from an attempted tackle by Minnesota's Kiondre Thomas (31) in the second quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills dives for a touchdown on a fourth-quarter run as Minnesota's Braelen Oliver holds on during Saturday's game in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) gets taken off his feet on a tackle by Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) in the fourth quarter on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) pats his teammate Broc Bando (left) and Brenden Jaimes after he scored on a fourth-quarter run against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterbacks Noah Vedral (16) and Adrian Martinez walk off the field together after the Huskers' 34-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez carries his bag from the bus and heads to the Husker locker room on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) defends against a pass to Minnesota's Rashod Bateman (13) in the third quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) gets tackled short of the first down on a third-quarter fake punt against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) recovers a punt he muffed ahead of Minnesota's Seth Green (17) in the third quarter on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Looking for a receiver, Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) rolls out in the third quarter against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington looks for running room after a third-quarter reception against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER ,JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral passes in the fourth quarter against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska receiver Jaron Woodyard is interfered with by Minnesota's Benjamin St. Juste in the fourth quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens greets supporters as the team arrives Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Dressed in street clothes, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez catches a pass as the quarterbacks warm up before a game against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks with an official in the third quarter during a game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with Husker quarterback Noah Vedral as he warms up on the field Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (left) talks with Huskers head coach Scott Frost as he warms up on the field before the Minnesota game Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral warms up on the field nearly two hours before the game against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (left) talks with Huskers head coach Scott Frost as he warms up on the field before the Minnesota game Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez carries his bag from the bus and heads to the Husker locker room Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey warms up before the Minnesota game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) rushes for a first down as Minnesota's Jamaal Teague (52) and Kiondre Thomas (31) pursue him in the first quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) gets tackled by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels (79) and Marquel Dismuke (19) on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12
A pass from quarterback Noah Vedral goes off the hands of Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (1) as Minnesota's Thomas Barber defends in the first quarter on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.