{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches the action against Minnesota in the second half on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at TCF Bank Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska will return from its bye week with an afternoon kickoff at home. 

The Huskers' Oct. 26 game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium will start at 2:30 p.m. and is set for broadcast on Big Ten Network, NU announced in a Monday morning news release. 

Nebraska had played an evening-heavy schedule before the first of two off-weeks, including night games against NIU and Ohio State at home and Illinois and Minnesota on the road. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The remaining games to be determined on the schedule are Nov. 2 at Purdue, Nov. 16 vs. Wisconsin and Nov. 23 at Maryland. 

The Huskers close the season at home against Iowa on Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. on BTN. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments