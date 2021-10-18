Huskers' Oct. 30 game against Purdue set for afternoon kick

Nebraska will come off its bye and host a division foe in the afternoon.

The Huskers are set to kick off against Purdue at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Ten announced Monday.

It will be the second straight ESPN2 game for Nebraska.

The Boilermakers (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) knocked off then-No. 2 Iowa on the road on Saturday and head into their game this weekend against Wisconsin ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll. It's the first time since 2007 that the program has appeared in the top 25.

Nebraska is off this week and is nursing a two-game losing streak following a home loss to Michigan on Oct. 9 and a road loss Saturday at Minnesota.

The Huskers are home for three of the final four games of the season including Purdue and then Ohio State on Nov. 6. Then the Huskers have another off week before traveling to Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and hosting Iowa on Nov. 26.

The Black Friday meeting with the Hawkeyes is set for a 12:30 p.m. kick on Big Ten Network, while the games against Ohio State and Wisconsin remain to be determined.