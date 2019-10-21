Nebraska's next road trip will be an early kickoff.
The Cornhuskers' Nov. 2 game at Purdue will start at 11 a.m. and is set for broadcast on Fox, the Big Ten announced Monday morning.
It will be NU's first early-slot kickoff since a season-opening win against South Alabama.
Purdue currently sports a 2-5 mark overall and is 1-3 in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers beat Maryland 40-14 on Oct. 12 but fell 26-20 against Iowa on Saturday. Jeff Brohm's team has been beset by injury, though star wide receiver Rondale Moore could potentially return before long and quarterback Jack Plummer has settled in nicely after taking over for Elijah Sindelar (collarbone) earlier this fall.
You have free articles remaining.
The only two remaining games with kickoff times to be announced on Nebraska's regular season schedule are Nov. 16 at home against Wisconsin and Nov. 23 at Maryland.
The Nov. 29 Black Friday game at home against Iowa is slated for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.