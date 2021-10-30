 Skip to main content
Huskers' Nov. 6 home game vs. Ohio State set for early kick
  Updated
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) chases Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the fourth quarter in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 24.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, POOL VIA OHIO STATE ATHLETICS

Scott Frost addressed the media after the Huskers' loss to Purdue.

Nebraska will get an early start next weekend. 

The Huskers' Nov. 6 home game against Ohio State is set to kick off at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on Fox, NU announced late Saturday night. 

Some of the Big Ten's slate for the weekend was finalized earlier this week, but five games were flexed by the conference's television partners, meaning the game times didn't have to be finalized until this weekend's action played out. 

The Huskers, of course, lost their third straight and for the fifth time in six games with a 28-23 home loss to Purdue. Ohio State held serve and knocked off No. 20 Penn State at home by a 33-24 final. 

Now the only kickoff time to be determined on Nebraska's schedule is a Nov. 20 road trip to Wisconsin. The Huskers close the year at 12:30 p.m. on Black Friday at home against Iowa in a game set to be broadcast on Big Ten Network. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

