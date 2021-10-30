Huskers' Nov. 6 home game vs. Ohio State set for early kick

Nebraska will get an early start next weekend.

The Huskers' Nov. 6 home game against Ohio State is set to kick off at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on Fox, NU announced late Saturday night.

Some of the Big Ten's slate for the weekend was finalized earlier this week, but five games were flexed by the conference's television partners, meaning the game times didn't have to be finalized until this weekend's action played out.

The Huskers, of course, lost their third straight and for the fifth time in six games with a 28-23 home loss to Purdue. Ohio State held serve and knocked off No. 20 Penn State at home by a 33-24 final.

Now the only kickoff time to be determined on Nebraska's schedule is a Nov. 20 road trip to Wisconsin. The Huskers close the year at 12:30 p.m. on Black Friday at home against Iowa in a game set to be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

