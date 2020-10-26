 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers, Northwestern set for early kick on Nov. 7
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Huskers, Northwestern set for early kick on Nov. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.5

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) fakes a hand off to Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) during a game against Northwestern on Oct. 5, 2019 at Memorial Stadium.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska and Northwestern will get going early on Nov. 7. 

The Big Ten announced Monday morning the Week 3 schedule and the Huskers and Wildcats will kick off at 11 a.m. at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. 

It will be the second time in three weeks Nebraska has been in the early slot. 

The Huskers host Wisconsin this weekend at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m and is set to be broadcast on FS1. Kickoff times for the remaining five regular-season games remain to be determined. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Husker Extra Rewind: An offensive foundation to build from and questions to answer
Steven M. Sipple: Darlington disagrees with flag on Williams, but says arm tackling useful
Report: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz awaiting confirmation of positive COVID-19 test

Photos from Nebraska-Ohio State matchup

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erik Chinander talks 'fine line' in preparing for season; bringing own 'juice' and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News