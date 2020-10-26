Huskers, Northwestern set for early kick on Nov. 7

Nebraska and Northwestern will get going early on Nov. 7.

The Big Ten announced Monday morning the Week 3 schedule and the Huskers and Wildcats will kick off at 11 a.m. at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

It will be the second time in three weeks Nebraska has been in the early slot.

The Huskers host Wisconsin this weekend at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m and is set to be broadcast on FS1. Kickoff times for the remaining five regular-season games remain to be determined.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

