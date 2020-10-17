Huskers name five team captains ahead of 2020 season

“I think I was kind of thrust into that role, but I think it’s more of a natural role, because with a leader, you also have to be a teacher,” Warner said last week. “With me knowing the offense and being able to teach these guys, they look to me as a leader already.”

Martinez, the Fresno, California native, is locked in a battle for the starting quarterback job with redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, but it's no surprise to see him back as a captain again in 2020. He's been regarded as a leader essentially from the day he arrived on campus, and his experience will almost certainly be counted on regardless of circumstance this fall.

Miller, a senior from Carmel, Indiana, will likely share duties with fellow senior Will Honas and sophomore Luke Reimer in manning NU's two inside linebacker spots. A year ago, he finished tied for third on the team in tackles with 67.

Farniok, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has started the past 24 games for Nebraska at right tackle but is expected to move inside to right guard this fall, paving the way for a young player — in all likelihood redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart — to take over on the edge.