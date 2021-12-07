Huskers moving toward deals with Pitt OC Mark Whipple; Bears staffer Donovan Raiola

A candidate for Nebraska’s offensive coordinator job resigned from his current post Tuesday, which could be a precursor to him accepting the same role at Nebraska.
Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who helped develop Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy finalist and oversaw a Pitt offense in 2021 that ranked near the top of the country in several metrics, resigned Tuesday morning and is not expected to coach in the Panthers’ bowl game, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Whipple, according to sources, interviewed for the Nebraska offensive coordinator job on Sunday and indications on Tuesday are that the coaching veteran and NU are moving toward an agreement.
All indications are that head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska are also close to a deal with Chicago Bears assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola for the Huskers' open offensive line coaching job.
Neither addition has been formalized by Nebraska, though that could happen Tuesday evening or Wednesday.
Frost spent Tuesday on the road recruiting in Louisiana and New Jersey.
Pitt confirmed Whipple's departure Tuesday. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called Whipple "a great asset for our entire football program. He did a tremendous job transitioning us from a heavy run attack to one of the best passing games in the entire country. His great work with quarterbacks was obviously on full display, given the outstanding year Kenny Pickett has enjoyed."
There had been question about whether the 64-year-old Whipple would actually leave Pittsburgh at this point in his career for another coaching job. He is a Tarrytown, New York, native and has spent most of his career on the East Coast, including two stints as the head coach at UMass. In fact, he hasn’t had a coaching job outside the Eastern time zone since 1984.
Once his departure from Pitt was finalized, he certainly could have retired after a good run with a tremendous quarterback in Pickett, who is off to the NFL.
As of Monday night, though, Whipple was still working for the Panthers. He conducted an in-home visit with Florida State transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy recently, according to a tweet from Purdy. Purdy is a Gilbert, Arizona, native.
Thankful to of received an offer from @Pitt_FB. Thank you Coach Whipple for an awesome home visit! pic.twitter.com/MvvmpYOYYF— Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) December 7, 2021
Nebraska coach Scott Frost spent most of Sunday afternoon and evening in the Phoenix area before moving on to California on Monday, which would have left Frost plenty of time to meet with Whipple in Arizona.
The Huskers have also been in contact with candidates such as USC's Graham Harrell, who, like Whipple, interviewed Sunday.
Whipple made $476,450 in 2021. Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick made $500,000 and before him, Troy Walters made $700,000.
Whipple spent the past three years at Pittsburgh. Over those three years, the Panthers' offense climbed from being one of the country's worst to one of the best. In 2019, Pitt was No. 112 in scoring at 21.2 points per game. In 2020, it climbed to No. 58 (29), and then this fall the Panthers rose all the way to No. 3 nationally at 43 points per game. In total offense, Pitt went from No. 87 to No. 79 to No. 5 this year at 502.9 yards per game.
That rise tracked with the development of Pickett, who has thrown for 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions this fall and has completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards. The Panthers won the ACC title on Saturday night 45-21 over Wake Forest.
Pitt threw the ball on 51.3% of its snaps through the regular season and the title game. Adjusting for 51 sacks, the Panthers dropped back to pass more than 56.4% of the time. And the offense took off.
It was a big turnaround from a year ago, when Narduzzi was asked after the season whether he'd stick with Whipple after a pair of underwhelming seasons.
Before Pitt, Whipple was the head coach at UMass for five years, compiling a 16-44 record in his second stint for the school, which transitioned to an independent while he was there. He had much more success the first time around when UMass was in the Atlantic 10, going 49-26 over six seasons from 1998-2003. Before that, he spent four years as the head coach at his alma mater, Brown, which he attended at the same time as Nebraska senior offensive analyst Ron Brown.
Whipple also spent three seasons in the NFL coaching Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks from 2004-06.
As for Raiola, the brother of former Husker great Dominic Raiola, the interview with Frost took place Friday. Frost also interviewed Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, but the fourth-year head coach appears poised to go with Raiola, who has spent the past three seasons as the assistant offensive line coach for the Bears and before that was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame.
This story will be updated.
