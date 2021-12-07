Huskers moving toward deals with Pitt OC Mark Whipple; Bears staffer Donovan Raiola

The Huskers have also been in contact with candidates such as USC's Graham Harrell, who, like Whipple, interviewed Sunday.

Whipple made $476,450 in 2021. Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick made $500,000 and before him, Troy Walters made $700,000.

Whipple spent the past three years at Pittsburgh. Over those three years, the Panthers' offense climbed from being one of the country's worst to one of the best. In 2019, Pitt was No. 112 in scoring at 21.2 points per game. In 2020, it climbed to No. 58 (29), and then this fall the Panthers rose all the way to No. 3 nationally at 43 points per game. In total offense, Pitt went from No. 87 to No. 79 to No. 5 this year at 502.9 yards per game.

That rise tracked with the development of Pickett, who has thrown for 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions this fall and has completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards. The Panthers won the ACC title on Saturday night 45-21 over Wake Forest.

Pitt threw the ball on 51.3% of its snaps through the regular season and the title game. Adjusting for 51 sacks, the Panthers dropped back to pass more than 56.4% of the time. And the offense took off.