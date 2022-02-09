Huskers' latest 2022 schedule tweak: A Friday night game at Rutgers in early October

Add another change to Nebraska's 2022 football schedule, though this one isn't quite as significant.

The Huskers announced Wednesday morning that an early-October road game at Rutgers will be played on Friday, Oct. 7, rather than Saturday, Oct. 8.

That means Nebraska will play on a Friday night in New Jersey for the second time in three seasons.

In 2020, NU closed its pandemic-shortened, eight-game season with a Friday night game against the Scarlet Knights before opting not to play in a bowl game.

Nebraska hosts Indiana on Oct. 1 and then will have a short turnaround before the trip to the East Coast. After that, NU plays a second straight road game on Oct. 15 at Purdue.

It's never ideal to have to make a long road trip on a short week, but the Huskers do have the benefit of a long stretch at home before the trek. In fact, when Nebraska gets back from its Aug. 27 season-opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it doesn't go on the road again until the trip to Rutgers. NU plays home games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma before a bye week, then is at Memorial Stadium for a fourth straight game to face the Hoosiers before hitting the road for back-to-back weeks.

The change also means NU will play two Friday games in the 2022 season, adding Rutgers to the customary Black Friday tilt at Iowa on Nov. 25.

Here's the full slate:

