Huskers' latest 2022 schedule tweak: A Friday night game at Rutgers in early October

Nebraska vs. Rutgers, 12.18

Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) throws a pass over Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) during the first quarter Dec. 18, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. 

 ANDREW MILLS, NJ Advance Media

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a surprisingly busy National Signing Day No. 2, discuss Scott Frost's latest updates and ponder if NU hoops can break into the win column.

Add another change to Nebraska's 2022 football schedule, though this one isn't quite as significant. 

The Huskers announced Wednesday morning that an early-October road game at Rutgers will be played on Friday, Oct. 7, rather than Saturday, Oct. 8. 

That means Nebraska will play on a Friday night in New Jersey for the second time in three seasons. 

In 2020, NU closed its pandemic-shortened, eight-game season with a Friday night game against the Scarlet Knights before opting not to play in a bowl game. 

Nebraska hosts Indiana on Oct. 1 and then will have a short turnaround before the trip to the East Coast. After that, NU plays a second straight road game on Oct. 15 at Purdue. 

It's never ideal to have to make a long road trip on a short week, but the Huskers do have the benefit of a long stretch at home before the trek. In fact, when Nebraska gets back from its Aug. 27 season-opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it doesn't go on the road again until the trip to Rutgers. NU plays home games against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma before a bye week, then is at Memorial Stadium for a fourth straight game to face the Hoosiers before hitting the road for back-to-back weeks.  

People are also reading…

The change also means NU will play two Friday games in the 2022 season, adding Rutgers to the customary Black Friday tilt at Iowa on Nov. 25. 

Here's the full slate: 

Date Opponent
Aug. 27 Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 3 North Dakota
Sept. 10 Georgia Southern
Sept. 17 Oklahoma
Sept. 24 Bye
Oct. 1 Indiana
Oct. 7 (Fri.) at Rutgers
Oct. 15 at Purdue
Oct. 22 Bye
Oct. 29 Illinois
Nov. 5 Minnesota
Nov. 12 at Michigan
Nov. 19 Wisconsin
Nov. 25 (Fri.) at Iowa

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

