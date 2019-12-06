Huskers Hunt, Legrone, facing suspensions from NU, in transfer portal

Nebraska redshirt freshman wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone, facing a 2½-year suspension from NU for allegedly violating the school's sexual misconduct policy, per an ESPN report this week, are each in the NCAA's transfer portal, a football spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Friday.

Hunt and Legrone were indefinitely suspended from the Husker program before the team's season-opener back in August.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An ESPN investigative report on Thursday said the pair were found by a Title IX investigation to have violated the university's policy on sexual misconduct policy.

The Title IX report issued Wednesday states the "greater weight of the evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies" in an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment, ESPN reported.

Lawyers for each told the Journal Star on Thursday that they believed their clients had done nothing wrong.

Each has about a week to decide if he wants to appeal the university's suspension.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.