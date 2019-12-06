Huskers Hunt, Legrone, facing suspensions from NU, in transfer portal

Nebraska redshirt freshman wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone, facing a 2½-year suspension from NU for allegedly violating the school's sexual misconduct policy, per an ESPN report this week, are each in the NCAA's transfer portal, a football spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Friday.
Hunt and Legrone were indefinitely suspended from the Husker program before the team's season-opener back in August.
An ESPN investigative report on Thursday said the pair were found by a Title IX investigation to have violated the university's policy on sexual misconduct policy.
The Title IX report issued Wednesday states the "greater weight of the evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies" in an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment, ESPN reported.
Lawyers for each told the Journal Star on Thursday that they believed their clients had done nothing wrong.
Each has about a week to decide if he wants to appeal the university's suspension.
