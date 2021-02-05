Huskers host Iowa on Black Friday among other changes in revamped 2021 Big Ten schedule

Moos has made no secret about wanting to reverse the Big Ten's 2017 decision to end the streak of the Huskers and Iowa playing on Black Friday, which normally comes at the last week of the regular season.

The pandemic-shortened schedule in 2020 allowed NU and the Hawkeyes to still play on Black Friday, but the Huskers were originally slated to close the 2021 season against Minnesota before returning to the Iowa series on that weekend in 2022.

Instead, NU and Iowa will play on Black Friday for an 11th straight season and on into the future.

Nebraska's three nonconference dates remain in the same places on the schedule. Notably, the Huskers were originally set to play Oklahoma on Sept. 18 and then Ohio State two weeks later, placing two College Football Playoff contenders on the schedule in the first month. Now, the Buckeyes come to Lincoln in November.

NU hosts nonconference opponent Southeastern Louisiana between a home game against OSU and a trip to Wisconsin.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

