Huskers host Iowa on Black Friday among other changes in revamped 2021 Big Ten schedule

Nebraska and Iowa's streak of playing on Black Friday will live on after all.
The Big Ten announced a revamped 2021 conference schedule Friday, and among a significantly shuffled league slate for the Huskers is a home game against Iowa on Nov. 26 rather than a road trip to Minnesota.
NU also now hosts Purdue and travels to Wisconsin, rather than the other way around.
There has been no official change to NU's Aug. 28 game (Week 0) against Illinois in Dublin, though athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star on Friday morning that a final decision as to whether the teams will actually travel trans-Atlantic could be made "within a couple of weeks."
In all, six of Nebraska's nine conference games changed date or location in the newest edition of the schedule.
If NU and Illinois do not play in Ireland, the game will likely be in Champaign, Illinois, because the Illini gave up the home game to make the overseas game work. It could be played on either Aug. 28 (Week 0) or the week of Sept. 4 (Week 1).
Some of the changes stem from the Big Ten's schedule shuffling for the 2020 season. In the 10-game iteration the league came up with to maximize flexibility — and then subsequently scrapped six days after announcing it — the conference flipped the location of Nebraska's games against Wisconsin (to Lincoln) and Purdue (to West Lafayette, Indiana).
Given that divisional games alternate locations each year, the flips meant that NU would be scheduled to host the Badgers and visit the Boilermakers three straight years (2019-21).
Moos has made no secret about wanting to reverse the Big Ten's 2017 decision to end the streak of the Huskers and Iowa playing on Black Friday, which normally comes at the last week of the regular season.
The pandemic-shortened schedule in 2020 allowed NU and the Hawkeyes to still play on Black Friday, but the Huskers were originally slated to close the 2021 season against Minnesota before returning to the Iowa series on that weekend in 2022.
Instead, NU and Iowa will play on Black Friday for an 11th straight season and on into the future.
Nebraska's three nonconference dates remain in the same places on the schedule. Notably, the Huskers were originally set to play Oklahoma on Sept. 18 and then Ohio State two weeks later, placing two College Football Playoff contenders on the schedule in the first month. Now, the Buckeyes come to Lincoln in November.
NU hosts nonconference opponent Southeastern Louisiana between a home game against OSU and a trip to Wisconsin.
