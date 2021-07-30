Huskers hope 2020 experience propels shift in approach, results for young OL

Center Cam Jurgens is the most experienced player among NU’s likely starters, having manned the middle for the past two years. Left guard Ethan Piper and right tackle Bryce Benhart were first-time starters in 2020, while left tackle Turner Corcoran made his starting debut in the Huskers’ season finale at Rutgers.

“Last year wasn’t a normal season, but gosh we needed that season,” Frost said. “When you look around our roster, from Jurgens being young to Piper and Benhart to Corcoran to (defensive players) Ty Robinson to Garrett Nelson, to all our running backs to some of our receivers that were new. You can get a lot done in practice, but you really make your improvement when you get game reps and get experience. A lot of those guys are young but have experience; I just want to see them keep developing with the more experience they get.”

Benhart, the 6-foot-9, 330-pound right tackle, said he thought playing in eight games last year will pay off in a big way.

“Just because I know what it takes now. I know what to expect now,” he said. “I guess the only part is I’ve never played in front of fans. So that’s the next thing that I need to overcome."

A year ago, Benhart had moments where he looked like a freshman and also moments where he looked like a future anchor.