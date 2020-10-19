 Skip to main content
Huskers' home opener against Wisconsin set for afternoon kick
Huskers' home opener against Wisconsin set for afternoon kick

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16

Nebraska's tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs with the ball against Wisconsin's safety Eric Burrell (25) in the third quarter on Nov. 16 at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's home opener, a long time coming, finally has an official start time. 

The Huskers are set to host Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FS1, Nebraska announced Monday morning. 

The home opener will look nothing like it has in previous years. Fans are not allowed to be in attendance beyond a few family members of NU players and coaches. 

The afternoon kick follows an 11 a.m. start Saturday at Ohio State on Fox. Start times for Nebraska's other six games this fall remain to be determined. All of the games are set to be played on Saturdays except for a Black Friday tilt against Iowa on Nov. 27. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

