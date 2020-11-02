 Skip to main content
Huskers' home opener against Penn State slated for early kick
Huskers' home opener against Penn State slated for early kick

Nebraska is hopefully going to finally play a game this fall at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 14 against Penn State. 

The school announced Monday that the first game of the fall in Lincoln will kick off at 11 a.m. and is set for broadcast on FS1. 

The Huskers and the Nittany Lions are playing for the first time since a 56-44 PSU win in State College, Pennsylvania, in 2017, and at Memorial Stadium for the first time since Nebraska notched a 32-23 win on Nov. 10, 2012.

Nebraska, of course, was supposed to have its home opener on Halloween against Wisconsin, but the game was canceled due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the UW program. 

The Huskers are slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Northwestern, a game that is set for broadcast on Big Ten Network. It is unclear how the conference's broadcast schedule might change if Wisconsin is unable to host Purdue on Saturday. That game is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kick on ABC. 

Nebraska's remaining kickoff times beyond Nov. 14 remain to be determined. The game against PSU begins what is scheduled to be the Huskers' only stretch of back-to-back home games. Illinois is slated to come to Lincoln on Nov. 21. 

Nebraska football logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

