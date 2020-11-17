Huskers hit high marks in NCAA graduation rates

Nebraska once again scored well in the NCAA's annual analysis of graduation rates among college athletes.
The latest round of data released by the NCAA shows NU posted a 94% graduation success rate, marking the eighth straight year the Huskers improved upon the school record, and the third straight year above 90%.
Nebraska had 13 programs hit perfect marks, according to a school news release: men’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, rifle, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s gymnastics, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, women’s tennis and volleyball.
The high rate is nothing new for volleyball, women's basketball and women's tennis — all three sports have hit perfect marks in each of the 16 years that the NCAA has put together the GSR ratings.
Nebraska's football program checked in at 88%, which ranks No. 10 among public schools in the Power Five conferences and outpaces the Football Bowl Subdivision average of 80%.
Per NU, "The GSR allows for a six-year window in which the student-athlete can earn his or her degree. Although the GSR includes student-athletes who transferred to Nebraska, it does not count student-athletes who transferred to another school and were academically eligible at the time of their transfer."
According to a Tuesday release from the NCAA, the graduation success rate nationally at the Division I level this year hit 90% for the first time.
NU's 94% mark overall tied for second in the Big Ten with Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. Northwestern led the league at 98%.
20 moments of Husker glory
Huskers slip past Florida in Sugar Bowl 1974
Nebraska completes finals comeback in Seattle
Huskers claim first-ever trip to College World Series
Nebraska knocks off No. 3 Kansas at Devaney
How many tackles can one man break?
Sitting on another title
Tolly Thompson claims heavyweight showdown with pin
Nebraska crowned Big Eight tournament champions
Toting the trophy against the Hawkeyes
Nebraska on the Olympics stage
Fist-pumping past the Golden Gophers
Memorial Stadium claims 300th consecutive sell out crowd
Nebraska baseball lights up the scoreboard
Browne claims conference title
Jared Crick brings out the American flag
Osborne exits Orange Bowl in style
"The catch"
Playing into the night in OKC
A farewell to"TO"
Huskers in the Olympics, Part II
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!