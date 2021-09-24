Huskers have road experience, but Spartan Stadium will test shaky offensive communication

Nebraska’s offense didn’t exactly ace its first true test in a hostile environment last week.

Against Oklahoma, the Husker offensive line false started twice before the unit could even run its first play and racked up four penalties on their opening drive overall. NU still came away with a field goal and it did settle in as the game went along, though the line ended up with a total of six penalties on the day.

“It’s something that we’re continuing to work on. Obviously, it was an issue on Saturday,” junior right guard Matt Sichterman said this week. “It’s just one of those things that we’ve got to be accountable to on gameday. We can work on it as much as we want in practice, when it shows up on Saturday and it hurts us on Saturday, we know we didn’t do enough. We’ve got to do something different. We’re pushing it and we’re just going to keep working on it.”

The group — and the rest of Nebraska’s offense — will have to clean up the communication quickly, because Spartan Stadium figures to be loud again Saturday night. Coach Scott Frost said he thought the experience in Norman could potentially benefit NU against Michigan State.