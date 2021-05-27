Huskers have national Fox television slot twice, evening kick at home vs. Northwestern early in season

Nebraska will play in Fox's coveted early window twice in the opening weeks of the college football season.

Perhaps the most surprising of several early-season kickoff times and television assignments for the Huskers is that their Week Zero opener at Illinois on Aug. 28 is slated for a noon kickoff on Fox.

Three weeks later, Nebraska travels to Oklahoma for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox on Sept. 18.

Those assignments are two of five announced by the Big Ten on Thursday afternoon.

In all, five of Nebraska's first six game times are now known. In addition to those games, the Huskers' Black Friday home game against Iowa on Nov. 26 is a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network. NU's Nov. 20 trip to Wisconsin the Saturday before will be broadcast by ESPN, but the kickoff time has not been set.

Nebraska now knows its kickoff times for four of its seven home games and half of its 12-game schedule overall.

The rest of NU's kickoff times and broadcast assignments will be set in the normal 6-12 day window before games.