Huskers have found their No. 1 back in Rahmir Johnson, but where do they turn to for consistency behind him?

“Just consistency in practice and the other guys have done a really good job,” Held said. “It’s not necessarily (Stepp)’s done, they’ve just have done some things a little bit better at times. But he’s really been a great teammate, he comes to work every day, and I appreciate that. I know that he wants to play a lot and he’s going to continue to keep getting better and we’re coaching the heck out of him to continue to get better.”

Morrison has carried 30 times total this year for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He’s a dynamic athlete, but surprisingly has just three catches for 13 yards and has struggled to make the horizontal passing game — designed to get players like him the ball in space — work. He’s dropped a few catchable balls this year, including one against the Gophers.

“He’s there. He’s got to catch the ball. Period. He knows it. Everybody in the stadium knows it. I know it and he’s got to be able to make that play,” Held said, adding that Morrison has to more consistently make the play even if a defender is in his face. “It’s just a matter of focus and every play matters. You can’t be a little lackadaisical. That’s with young players, they have to understand that, when you go out there, the game is on the line on that play. That play matters.”