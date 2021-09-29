Huskers have found a game-management formula to compete in the Big Ten; will they continue using it?

For the second straight week, Nebraska won the toss and deferred, putting its defense on the field first. And for the second straight week, the Husker offense started the third quarter with the ball and a chance to take the lead on the road against a ranked opponent.

That NU didn’t fully capitalize — the Huskers missed a field goal to open the third at Oklahoma and settled for three at Michigan State — and eventually lost both games doesn’t change the fact that the program might have found a blueprint worth trying to replicate over the remainder of the season.

“I think Coach (Scott) Frost has done a great job managing the game the past few weeks and I think each game is its own individual game,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “There’s going to be times where you may want the offense to go out first or you may want to go fast or you may want to make this thing a shootout and get turnovers, but each individual game plan has to be different. I think the last two have been really good.