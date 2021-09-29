Huskers have found a game-management formula to compete in the Big Ten; will they continue using it?

The standout number from the second half of Nebraska’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State is a pretty clear one.
Sure, there’s the 62-yard punt return touchdown.
There is also the Blackshirts’ work against the Spartan offense for the final 30 minutes of regulation: five possessions, 15 plays, 14 total yards, zero first downs.
It is attention-grabbing in its dominance, especially considering this is the type of game MSU is built to control in the second half. It has one of the best running backs in the country, an effective offensive line and a quarterback who entered the game without committing a turnover.
But the NU defensive performance is not the only worthwhile takeaway from the way the second half unfolded.
The Huskers dominated that portion of the game on both sides of the ball — and then got a big, ugly failure from the third phase.
In fact, Nebraska ran 51 plays in the second half compared to 15 for the Spartans. The Huskers possessed the ball for 23:18 in the second half alone. Because of that, the MSU defense finally started to wilt in the fourth quarter. The Huskers ran the ball effectively in the red zone — a rarity this season so far — at the end of a grinding, 11-play, 80-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive that spanned 5:05 in the middle of the quarter.
For the second straight week, Nebraska won the toss and deferred, putting its defense on the field first. And for the second straight week, the Husker offense started the third quarter with the ball and a chance to take the lead on the road against a ranked opponent.
That NU didn’t fully capitalize — the Huskers missed a field goal to open the third at Oklahoma and settled for three at Michigan State — and eventually lost both games doesn’t change the fact that the program might have found a blueprint worth trying to replicate over the remainder of the season.
“I think Coach (Scott) Frost has done a great job managing the game the past few weeks and I think each game is its own individual game,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “There’s going to be times where you may want the offense to go out first or you may want to go fast or you may want to make this thing a shootout and get turnovers, but each individual game plan has to be different. I think the last two have been really good.
“I’m very comfortable going out first, I know our kids like it. They thrive on that, getting out there first and making sure we can get off the field on the first series. That’s a huge series for us. Then giving us the opportunity to get the ball the first possession of the second half, that’s always good for the offense after they’ve got in a good rhythm, they can go back out and make their adjustments and get into the swing of things. I’m obviously really happy with Coach’s game plans and game management the past couple of weeks.”
Between the one-score losses, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti told reporters that the Oklahoma game was the most NFL-like contest he’s been a part of at Nebraska.
“That was probably, since I’ve been here, the best we’ve played complementary football,” he said. “Controlling the clock, establishing the run and, on our side, too, getting off the field.”
In terms of game flow and control, the MSU contest unfolded in a somewhat similar manner.
The Spartans ran just 53 plays against the Huskers, a season-low for NU’s opponents. The Huskers, though, have defended just 65.8 plays per game over their first five, the lowest number by a considerable margin in Frost’s tenure and well below the average of 71.5 over his first three seasons.
“I think probably slowing it down a little bit on offense has helped (the defense), too, so we’re not leaving them out there as much,” Frost said. “But we’ve got to execute better offensively if that’s the way we’re going to operate a little more. It’s a team thing on defense and it’s a team thing overall.”
Chinander said the Huskers have the depth and conditioning level to defend more snaps, but seeing fewer certainly has its benefits.
“The way we practice and the way we rotate, I don’t think it’s so much about being fresh,” Chinander said. “I think it’s more about, when you’re on the field forever, shoot, there’s a billion offensive plays and you get to see all of them. When you can contain those plays a little bit and you only see the best stuff because they’re trying to convert first downs, that makes life a little bit easier as far as not seeing a trillion different looks.”
The offense plays a role in the equation, too, of course. While there is plenty to improve on — the Huskers are No. 79 nationally in scoring offense (27.6 points per game) and their mark of 21.5 in FBS games is No. 87 — the unit has mostly kept the defense in good position. That faltered a bit against MSU — Adrian Martinez’s early fourth-quarter fumble gave the Spartans the ball in prime position and a couple of short punts did, too — but NU’s defense was rolling in the second half and it didn’t end up costing any points.
“I’ve coached in a couple of leagues where there’s 60-50 games, and that’s not the Big Ten,” Frost said. “In the Big Ten, you’re going to win 23-20 and 31-24 and 17-6. Possessions matter and you can’t waste them.”
Against Oklahoma, the offense mustered just 16 points and didn’t convert its scoring chances frequently enough, but also didn’t go three-and-out once.
“We knew it was going to be a team effort to keep them down pointswise, and that’s what we did,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said during a radio interview on “Sports Nightly” last week. “The offense controlled the ball really well. You’d love to see them finish off drives a little more, more points. Defensively, you’d love to see us get off the field more on third down.
“But as far as us executing a team game plan, we were fairly happy with that.”
It’s put Nebraska in position to win two weeks in a row. Now the question is if the Huskers will keep leaning into what is a substantially different style that Frost’s first three years in Lincoln and if they can make it pay off.
