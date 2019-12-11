Huskers have 100 earn Big Ten all-academic honors

Nebraska had 100 athletes receive Big Ten All-Academic honors Wednesday.

A program-best 18 were honored for the soccer team, with Aubrei Corder, Hannah McKinney, Sinclaire Miramontez, Brenna Ochoa and Savanah Uveges all earning the honor for the third time.

The football team produced 48, including Mohamed Barry for the fourth time, and 26 cross country runners, 11 men and 15 women, were also honored.

Audrey Freyhof and Margaret Pollard both made the list with 4.0 grade-point averages for women's cross country.

Volleyball added eight to the list, with juniors Hayley Densberg, Jazz Sweet and Anezka Szabo making the list for the second time in their careers.