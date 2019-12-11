Huskers have 100 earn Big Ten all-academic honors

Nebraska had 100 athletes receive Big Ten All-Academic honors Wednesday.
A program-best 18 were honored for the soccer team, with Aubrei Corder, Hannah McKinney, Sinclaire Miramontez, Brenna Ochoa and Savanah Uveges all earning the honor for the third time.
The football team produced 48, including Mohamed Barry for the fourth time, and 26 cross country runners, 11 men and 15 women, were also honored.
Audrey Freyhof and Margaret Pollard both made the list with 4.0 grade-point averages for women's cross country.
Volleyball added eight to the list, with juniors Hayley Densberg, Jazz Sweet and Anezka Szabo making the list for the second time in their careers.
FOOTBALL: Austin Allen, David Alston, Fyn Anderson, Christian Banker, Mohamed Barry, Andrew Bunch, Bradley Bunner, Tony Butler, Chris Cassidy, Ty Chaffin, Matt Farniok, Will Farniok, Colton Feist, Bennett Folkers, Trent Hixson, Todd Honas, Will Honas, Damian Jackson, Brenden Jaimes, Joseph Johnson, Miles Jones, Cameron Jurgens, Reid Karel, Bryson Krull, Wyatt Liewer, Ben Lingenfelter, Adrian Martinez, Wyatt Mazour, Lance McCallum, Hunter Miller, Cade Mueller, Simon Otte, Jordan Paup, Brian Perez, Barret Pickering, Cameron Pieper, Casey Rogers, Connor Ruth, Corbin Ruth, Matt Sichterman, Ben Stille, Jack Stoll, Eli Sullivan, Noah Vedral, Matt Waldoch, Kade Warner, Tate Wildeman, Boe Wilson.
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY: Jordan De Spong, Ryan Eastman, Mark Freyhof, Ryan Kennedy, George Kusche, Karson LeComte, Ryan Martins, Wyatt McGuire, Brandon Nelson, Jack Slagle, Bailey Timmons.
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY: Allie Binder, Gabrielle Boucher, Emma Bresser, Rachel Brush, Elsa Forsberg, Audrey Freyhof, Erika Freyhof, Madison Fritz, Izzabella Guerrero, Kaitlynn Johnson, Judi Jones, Mia Morck, Grace Pagone, Margaret Pollard, Ally Talpash.
SOCCER: Grace Brown, Olivia Brown, Dakota Chan, Natalie Cooke, Kenzie Coons, Aubrei Corder, Kate Leachman, Adriana Maldonado, Hannah McKinney, Sinclaire Miramontez, Kayla Mostowich, Brenna Ochoa, Theresa Pujado, Sarah Thrush, Allison Ulness, Savanah Uveges, Hannah Young, Ashley Zugay.
VOLLEYBALL: Chen Abramovich, Hayley Densberger, Nicklin Hames, Megan Miller, Callie Schwarzenbach, Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet, Anezka Szabo.