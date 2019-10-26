Noah Vedral returned to the game, but the Nebraska football team's comeback came up short.
The Hoosiers held on for a 38-31 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The loss dropped the Huskers to 4-4 overall.
Down to a third-string freshman quarterback with a grand total of one snap on his career ledger, Nebraska still managed to roll up 514 yards of offense.
On a day the Huskers donned their black alternate jerseys in a nod to the Blackshirt tradition, that output was not enough to get a win.
Vedral, who left in the second quarter due to an apparent leg injury, returned late in the fourth quarter and helped get the Huskers across midfield, hitting JD Spielman on some big pass plays.
But NU turned the ball over on downs at the Indiana 34-yard line and the Hoosiers were able to run out the clock.
The Huskers trailed 31-24 going into the fourth quarter after an adventurous third that included a pair of touchdown drives for Indiana that left the NU defense reeling.
Through three quarters, IU receiver Whop Philyor had already compiled 13 catches for 171 yards, while junior backup quarterback Peyton Ramsey had completed 23-of-31 for 278 and a pair of touchdowns to go along with a second-quarter interception.
Quarterback Luke McCaffrey also led a scoring drive alongside fellow freshman Wan’Dale Robinson, who finished with 154 total yards.
Nebraska’s turnovers came at critical times. The first, a Vedral fumble in the first half in the red zone, was returned 68 yards and set up an Indiana touchdown to turn a potential three-score lead into a 14-9 game.
Then, trailing by seven early in the fourth quarter, senior wide receiver Kanawai Noa came up with a first-down catch but was stripped from behind by IU defensive lineman Alfred Bryant.
That led to a 9-yard Stevie Scott touchdown run — one play after the Hoosiers (6-2) picked up a fourth-and-8 — to cap a 57-yard touchdown drive that extended the visitors’ lead to 38-24 lead with 12:08 remaining.
Nebraska put its quarterback depth on display in the first half out of necessity.
When Vedral, starting in place of injured sophomore Adrian Martinez, attempted to recover his own fumble in the second quarter and suffered an apparent left leg injury, McCaffrey stepped in and delivered in his first career extensive playing experience.
McCaffrey’s second drive of the day began after senior outside linebacker Alex Davis intercepted a Peyton Ramsey pass when it was bobbled, and the rookie from Colorado wasted no time taking the Huskers down the field.
First he took off and ran for 12 yards, then he hit fellow freshman Robinson on a screen pass for 22 yards. He capped off the march with a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior Noa up the right sideline for his first career score and a 21-16 Husker lead with just 39 seconds remaining in the first half.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Then McCaffrey completed 2-of-2 for 43 yards and rushed for 13 more as the Huskers rolled up 313 yards of offense in the first half.
Interestingly, Martinez, who went through all of warmups but exchanged his helmet for a headset after the coin toss, was throwing passes with freshman walk-on Brayden Miller on the sideline before McCaffrey’s second series, as if he was preparing to potentially enter the game.
Martinez, of course, suffered an apparent left knee injury in the third quarter against Northwestern on Oct. 5 and did not play the following week against Minnesota.
Vedral started fast, leading Nebraska on consecutive five-play, 75-yard scoring marches on the Huskers’ first two chances to help build a 14-3 lead. Indiana matched with two scores of their own, though, closing to within 14-9.
Nebraska’s next two possessions each made it down to the IU 15 and 24, respectively, but Vedral fumbled on the first one and Hoosier defensive lineman Allen Stallings returned the loose ball 68 yards to the NU 8, setting up Peyton Ramsey for a touchdown pass on the next play.
Sophomore Husker kicker Barret Pickering made his debut but missed his first field-goal attempt from 32 yards away on Nebraska’s next drive, one which goes down as a stinging missed opportunity. Vedral appeared to have Kade Warner for a touchdown but didn’t see him, instead rushing for 4 yards on first down in the red zone.
Later in the drive, Robinson appeared to pick up a first down on fourth-and-1, but the play was negated because of an illegal formation penalty on senior wide receiver Mike Williams. That preceded Pickering’s missed field goal.
In a brief halftime interview, Frost told the Husker Radio Network that Davis’ interception and the ensuing drive, “was big, but we can't be so dumbass stupid early on in the game,” mentioning fumbles and penalties and mistakes.
“We can't do that stuff."
Check back later for more photos and updates to this story.
Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.