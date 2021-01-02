Huskers get big boost for 2021 as senior OLB JoJo Domann announces plan to return

The new year is off to a good start for the Huskers.

Outside linebacker JoJo Domann announced Saturday afternoon that he is returning to Nebraska next year and will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all players by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That, of course, is a major boost for the Blackshirts. Domann not only led Nebraska in tackles (58) and tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (6.5) but he’s a versatile player who in 2020 showed himself capable of holding up against the run and also playing in coverage. He tied senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle for the team lead with five break-ups, forced two fumbles and recovered one while playing in all eight games.

Domann’s return is made even more significant by the fact that NU lacks depth at outside linebacker overall. Assistant coach Mike Dawson helped the group develop in 2020 and NU saw progress from players like junior Caleb Tannor and sophomore Garrett Nelson, but nobody else in the room had shown so far the capability of being an every-down player like Domann was.