Huskers flip Millard South standout Gage Stenger from Kansas State
September Images 17

Millard South's Ryan Holdsworth (3) and Gage Stenger (12) celebrate a touchdown against Elkhorn South during a Sept. 8, 2020, game in Omaha.

 LILY SMITH, Omaha World-Herald file photo

Steve M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel run through four Husker notes Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Gage Stenger is staying home after all. 

The Millard South standout flipped his commitment from Kansas State to Nebraska on Wednesday morning. 

Stenger, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, could end up playing multiple positions in college. He is listed by recruiting services as an outside linebacker but could end up in the middle of the field for the Huskers, too. 

"At this time it is best for me to announce that I will be changing my commitment from Kansas State University and now will be following a new path," Stenger wrote on social media in announcing the news. "I would like to thank everyone involved at Kansas State for their belief in me and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. But, with that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska! I'm staying home." 

Stenger had originally verbally pledged to KSU on June 26, less than a week after the school became his first Power Five scholarship offer. 

Stenger has put up huge numbers so far for Millard South. He's completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception and rushed for 507 yards (9.6 per carry) and 11 more scores. 

Defensively, he's credited with 12 tackles via MaxPreps after having 51 and an interception in 10 games as a junior. 

Stenger is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star by Rivals. 

He is the ninth known member of Nebraska's 2022 class and the third in-state player of the group, joining Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann and Lincoln Southeast athlete Jake Appleget. 

This story will be updated. 

2022 Husker football recruits

Name Position Hometown (School) Stars
Chase Androff TE Lakeville, Minn. (South) ***
Jake Appleget LB Lincoln (Southeast) ***
Ernest Hausmann LB Columbus ***
Ashton Hayes RB Reno, Nev. (McQueen) ***
Victor Jones Jr. WR Orlando, Florida (Olympia) ***
Grant Page WR Boulder, Colo. (Fairview) ***
Richard Torres QB San Antonio, Texas (Southside) ***
Hayden Schwartz DL Jacksonville, Florida (Bolles) ***
Gage Stenger OLB Omaha (Millard South) ***

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

