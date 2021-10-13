Huskers flip Millard South standout Gage Stenger from Kansas State

Gage Stenger is staying home after all.

The Millard South standout flipped his commitment from Kansas State to Nebraska on Wednesday morning.

Stenger, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, could end up playing multiple positions in college. He is listed by recruiting services as an outside linebacker but could end up in the middle of the field for the Huskers, too.

"At this time it is best for me to announce that I will be changing my commitment from Kansas State University and now will be following a new path," Stenger wrote on social media in announcing the news. "I would like to thank everyone involved at Kansas State for their belief in me and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. But, with that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska! I'm staying home."

Stenger had originally verbally pledged to KSU on June 26, less than a week after the school became his first Power Five scholarship offer.

Stenger has put up huge numbers so far for Millard South. He's completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception and rushed for 507 yards (9.6 per carry) and 11 more scores.