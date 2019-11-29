Huskers flip a switch on defense, but Hawkeyes dim the lights one more time

You know there’s trouble brewing on the defensive side of things when "Chinander" starts trending on Twitter on a Friday afternoon.

But despite a rough start, the Husker defense turned things around for the most part in a 27-24 loss to Iowa at Memorial Stadium.

First-quarter Hawkeyes: 14 points and 191 yards.

Rest-of-the-game Hawkeyes: 10 points and 133 yards (and seven of those points were on a kickoff return).

“It was just people doing their job,” said NU junior defensive end Ben Stille. “Their early success was from one or two people being out of their gap, being mis-fit. When we stayed in our gaps and stayed in our fits, we had success. That was how we calmed down their explosion.”

The Husker mis-fits allowed big plays early. NU gave up 152 yards on the ground in the first quarter, including touchdown runs of 55 yards by freshman back Tyler Goodson and 45 by junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a reverse.

Then came the turnaround for NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s crew.