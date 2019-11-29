Huskers flip a switch on defense, but Hawkeyes dim the lights one more time

You know there’s trouble brewing on the defensive side of things when "Chinander" starts trending on Twitter on a Friday afternoon.
But despite a rough start, the Husker defense turned things around for the most part in a 27-24 loss to Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
First-quarter Hawkeyes: 14 points and 191 yards.
Rest-of-the-game Hawkeyes: 10 points and 133 yards (and seven of those points were on a kickoff return).
“It was just people doing their job,” said NU junior defensive end Ben Stille. “Their early success was from one or two people being out of their gap, being mis-fit. When we stayed in our gaps and stayed in our fits, we had success. That was how we calmed down their explosion.”
The Husker mis-fits allowed big plays early. NU gave up 152 yards on the ground in the first quarter, including touchdown runs of 55 yards by freshman back Tyler Goodson and 45 by junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a reverse.
Then came the turnaround for NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s crew.
“Really it was about three plays on defense in the first half,” said head coach Scott Frost. “Our edge lost contain on the reverse. That can’t happen. We had an assignment error. We got cut out on the backside of another one for another long run. We missed a tackle on another one. Aside from that, I thought our defense held their own in the run game.
“They did a really good job against the pass. The kid (Nate Stanley) is probably an NFL quarterback with an NFL arm. We didn’t give up much there.”
Iowa had 11 yards in the second quarter and just seven in the third.
"We just figured it out, communication was huge for us,” said senior nose guard Darrion Daniels. “The first few big plays that they had on us, one was a mental error and one was just a matter of getting the job completed.”
The Husker defense made big play after big play in the heart of the game.
Linebacker JoJo Domann made a great read on a Stanley sideline toss in the second quarter and broke up a pass that ended up in the hands of teammate Cam Taylor-Britt, who took it 38 yards for a touchdown that made it 17-10.
“He got out there,” Taylor-Britt said. “He almost picked it himself.”
Domann was fine setting up the points for his safety.
“As long as it went to the crib, I’ll take it,” he said.
Early in the fourth quarter, Stille stopped Stanley with a diving leg tackle that forced Iowa to punt. A first down there likely would have resulted in points. The NU defense held again on the Hawkeyes' next drive, which only netted 19 yards.
The Husker defense started to bend again late, but Taylor-Britt recovered a fumble forced by Collin Miller that stopped one Iowa drive at the Nebraska 30 with 2:32 left.
To get into field-goal position for the game-winner, Stanley completed back-to-back 22-yard passes, giving Iowa kicker Keith Duncan the range he needed to hit the 48-yard clincher.
Domann said Iowa saw something in NU’s formation to give them confidence they could hit those throws — one to Smith-Marsette and the other to Sam LaPorta.
“They found the money spot,” is how linebacker Mohamed Barry put it.
And they found a way to win.
“The only positive thing is that, when we do our jobs, we see how we can play,” Stille said. “We can compete. But there’s definitely not any moral victories in it.”
After finishing with two solid efforts, including a 54-7 win at Maryland last week, Taylor-Britt said there is plenty of hope for good things on defense in 2020. But without the work, hope doesn’t get you all that far.
“I hope everyone has the same mindset I have,” Taylor-Britt said. “If they don’t, they need to get with it. We’ve got to come in this next offseason and work hard.
“We came a long way as a DB group and as a defensive group throughout the whole year.”
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29
