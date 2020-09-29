Huskers' Fisher talks openly about transferred DBs, COVID-19's toll and 'fear' of unknowns

On the recruiting front, the past 10 months or so have been an up and down experience for Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher.
On Tuesday, he referred to riding "the wave" during a news conference with reporters.
More importantly, he made it clear that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is having a significant effect not only on college football players, but also on coaches and, well, everyone, really.
Fisher and the Huskers closed the 2020 recruiting cycle with a flurry, landing four-star players such as Jaiden Francois and Keyshawn Greene out of Florida in the final days before National Signing Day in December, adding them to a Sunshine State haul that also included four-star Henry Gray and three others.
Those three, though, are already gone before any of them ever saw game action — or even a fully padded practice — in Lincoln, each having transferred out in recent months. Francois landed at Central Florida, Greene at Florida Atlantic and Gray at Florida International.
Fisher also helped land four-star junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph over the summer and also has three defensive back recruits on board for the 2021 class, but he readily admitted that it’s not easy losing those three players so early in their careers.
Moreover, he said it’s not easy being a freshman in college in the midst of a global pandemic.
“It’s unfortunate that a couple of the guys that I recruited here — we recruited here — from the state Florida are not with us because of whatever the reasons may be,” Fisher said. “It’s been tough for everyone, this pandemic. It’s especially tough for kids to leave home and to be homesick.
“Like I said before, to come here last year (on a visit) and come to a game, you see the excitement of the fans, you see students on campus, you see the campus life, you get a chance to go to restaurants, you get a chance to see see the city of Lincoln. Then, with the pandemic, it’s the total opposite.”
Indeed, all three of the players who left took official visits to Nebraska — Gray and Francois during the 2019 season and then Greene in December before signing.
All of that changed dramatically this spring when spring ball was abruptly called off due to the pandemic. Since then, nothing’s been normal. Even when classes resumed in August, some of it is taking place online and students’ normal day-to-day interactions are much different.
“When you don’t know, it’s the fear of not knowing anything,” Fisher said. “At that time (they transferred), just not knowing anything. Not knowing if there’s going to be a football season. Not knowing if it’s going to be this or be that. It’s tough. It’s tough for those kids.”
Make no mistake about it, though, Fisher said, many more than those three players struggled over the past several months.
“That's why we talk about the culture. Some of the older guys were able to save the rest," Fisher said. "It’s not about the three kids that aren’t with us anymore. It’s really about some of the older ones, too. Some of the older guys were probably struggling as well. And some coaches probably struggle as well when things change up.
“I’m pretty sure there’s some adults out there — not just coaching football but just out in the regular workforce — that are struggling as things change up.”
Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann called it, "a crazy time mentally."
“It’s exciting, but I’d be lying to you if I said I was expecting this. With the pandemic hitting and all the uncertainty and then football and no football and back to football," he added. "We’re just putting one foot in front of the other and taking it day by day.”
That proved to be too much to ask of a few players, but the secondary coach didn’t sound like a guy who’s going to change how or where he recruits or like someone with doubts about how to move forward.
“You know, it’s tough, it still is tough,” Fisher said. “But that’s why we have a football team and a group of coaches that are willing to sacrifice a lot and put their arms around these kids and help them as much as they can to stay here in Lincoln and ride the wave.”
Key members of Husker football coach Scott Frost's staff
Erik Chinander
Role: Defensive coordinator | 2020 Salary: $800,000
Alma mater: Iowa (2003)
Connection to Frost: Chinander and Frost have coached a total of nine seasons together. First, two at Northern Iowa, then five at Oregon and now the past two at Central Florida. In Orlando, Chinander coordinated the Knights’ defense.
What stands out: At 37 years old, Chinander has moved up the coaching ranks fast. In 2016, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s best assistant coach. This year, the Knights forced 29 turnovers in 12 games. He also is plenty familiar with the Big Ten. He is from Allison, Iowa, and walked on to the Hawkeyes program in 1998.
Did you know: When Chinander and Frost coached together at UNI in 2007-08, Chinander coached offense (tight ends) and Frost defense (linebackers, co-defensive coordinator). Now Chinander will call defensive plays in Lincoln and Frost will call the offense.
College/NFL coaching experience
2016-17: UCF (defensive coordinator)
2014-15: Oregon (outside linebackers)
2013: Philadelphia Eagles (assistant defensive line)
2011-12: Oregon (defensive grad assistant)
2010: Oregon (intern)
2004-09: Northern Iowa (tight ends)
2003: Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College (offensive/defensive line)
Matt Lubick
Role: Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach | 2020 Salary: $500,000
Alma mater: Western Montana (1994)
Connection to Frost: Lubick and Frost first crossed paths at Oregon in 2013, when Frost was promoted to offensive coordinator and Lubick took Frost's former job, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He later was elevated to offensive coordinator when Frost took the head coaching position at Central Florida.
What stands out: Lubick's work on the recruiting trail. He is regarded by peers — and high school prospects — as one of the most persuasive, persistent recruiters in the field.
Did you know: Lubick left coaching altogether after the 2018 season for a job working on a partnership between Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado, and a local bank.
College coaching experience
2017-18: Washington, Co-Offensive Coordinator (Wide Receivers)
2016: Oregon, Offensive Coordinator (Wide Receivers)
2013-15: Oregon, Assistant Coach (Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2010-12: Duke, Assistant Coach (Wide Receivers)
2007-09: Arizona State, Assistant Coach (Defensive Backs)
2005-06: Ole Miss, Assistant Coach (Wide Receivers)
2001-04: Colorado State, Assistant Coach (Wide Receivers)
1999-2000: Oregon State, Assistant Coach (Defensive Backs)
1997-98: San Jose State, Assistant Coach (Wide Receivers)
1996: Cal State Northridge, Assistant Coach (Defensive Backs)
1995: Colorado State, Student Assistant
Greg Austin
Role: Offensive line/run game coordinator | 2020 Salary: $500,000
Alma mater: Nebraska (2006)
Connection to Frost: Austin worked with Frost at Oregon from 2010-12 before following Chip Kelly to the NFL. Frost said this about Austin when he hired him at UCF: "It's vital for me to have an offensive line coach who understands our offensive system. His experience at Oregon and the Philadelphia Eagles is a perfect fit for what I’m trying to accomplish on the offensive side of the ball." Of course, Frost and Austin can both say they donned the Scarlet and Cream. Austin played at Nebraska from 2003-06, and appeared in 27 games.
What stands out: Austin got a chance to help coach some notable lineman with the Eagles, including Pro Bowlers Jason Peters, Jason Kelce and Evan Mathis. Peters and Mathis were All-Pro honorees in 2013.
Did you know: Before entering the coaching ranks, Austin spent time as an event manager at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.
College/NFL coaching experience
2016-17: UCF (offensive line coach)
2013-15: Philadelphia Eagles (assistant offensive line)
2011-12: Oregon (offensive grad assistant)
2010: Oregon (intern)
Travis Fisher
Role: Defensive backs | 2020 Salary: $450,000
Alma mater: UCF (2001)
Connection to Frost: Fisher was one of only two holdovers from George O’Leary’s staff when Frost arrived in Orlando in December 2015.
What stands out: Fisher will only be in his fifth year coaching college football because after graduating he enjoyed an eight-year NFL career. A second-round draft pick in 2002, Fisher played five seasons for the St. Louis Rams, two for the Detroit Lions and one for the Seattle Seahawks.
Did you know: Fisher has seen the highs and lows of college football in his young career. He has been on staff at UCF for a 12-1 season, an 0-12 season and a 12-0 season.
College coaching experience
2016-17: UCF (defensive backs)
2015: UCF (cornerbacks)
2014: Southeast Missouri State (cornerbacks)
2013: UCF (defensive quality assistant)
Sean Beckton
Role: Tight ends coach | 2020 Salary: $400,000
Alma mater: UCF (1993)
Connection to Frost: When Frost got to UCF, he pieced together his staff, turning to coaches who he worked with at Oregon and Northern Iowa. He did, however, keep Beckton, a holdover from the George O'Leary staff. Beckton played a key role in creating a smooth transition from a recruiting standpoint between the old and new staff at UCF. In fact, it was Beckton who landed Frost's first recruit at UCF — running back Adrian Killins.
What stands out: Beckton's comfort level with working for Frost. We're talking about a UCF graduate who has spent all of his life in Florida and was offered a spot on the staff of Josh Heupel, the new UCF coach. Yet Beckton is headed to Lincoln. Under Beckton's watch, UCF tight end Jordan Akins received first-team all-conference honors this season. He also coached Brandon Marshall, who was one of the NFL's top wideouts for some time.
Did you know: Beckton was a standout wide receiver at UCF from 1987-90. In a game against Texas Southern, he threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown and scored on a punt return. He was named to the UCF Hall of Fame.
College/professional coaching experience
2016-17: UCF (tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator)
2012-15: UCF (wide receivers coach)
2009-11: UCF (defensive backs)
2008: Orlando Predators (AFL) (wide receivers)
1996-03: UCF (wide receivers)
1992-93: UCF (offensive grad assistant)
Ryan Held
Role: Running backs coach/recruiting coordinator| 2020 Salary: $400,000
Alma mater: Nebraska (1998)
Connection to Frost: Held served under the same title at UCF the past two seasons, and he also played with Frost for two seasons at Nebraska. Held played at Nebraska from 1993-96. He was a student assistant in 1997 as Frost and the Huskers captured a third national in four seasons. Under Held's watch, UCF rushed for nearly 2,500 yards this past season, and tailback Adrian Killins averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
What stands out: His head coaching experience. Held was a head coach at several schools in the NAIA, Division II and junior college ranks, including one season at Peru State. Held landed the Peru State job at the age of 26, making him the youngest head coach in the nation in 2001.
Did you know: Held was part of back-to-back national title runs to begin his coaching career. Nebraska won the 1997 title, and Held was a grad assistant at Tennessee when the Vols won a national crown the following season under Phillip Fulmer.
College coaching experience
2016-17: UCF (running backs coach)
2014-15: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (head coach)
2012-13: Highland (Kan.) CC (head coach)
2011: Butler (Kan.) CC (offensive coordinator)
2005-08: Southwestern Oklahoma State (head coach)
2002-04: Oklahoma Pandhandle State (head coach)
2001: Peru State (head coach)
1998-99: Tennessee (defensive grad assistant)
1997: Nebraska (undergraduate assistant)
Mario Verduzco
Role: Quarterbacks coach | 2020 Salary: $375,000
Alma mater: San Jose State (1988)
Connection to Frost: Considered the veteran of the staff, Verduzco and Frost crossed paths at Northern Iowa, where Frost was a defensive assistant and then defensive coordinator. When Frost was hired as UCF head coach, he turned to Verduzco to lead the quarterbacks. Verduzco was one of the first assistants hired by Frost at UCF.
What stands out: You don't have to dig deep to see what quarterbacks can do under Verduzco's watch. McKenzie Milton just led UCF to a 12-0 season. He completed 63 percent of his throws for 5,284 yards and 43 touchdowns in two seasons. Milton is completing 70 percent of his passes this year, and is a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards.
Did you know: Verduzco has coached four quarterbacks who have gone on to play in the NFL.
College coaching experience
2016-17: UCF (quarterbacks coach)
2015: Missouri State (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)
2006-14: Northern Iowa (co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)
2001-05: Northern Iowa (quarterbacks coach)
2000: Rutgers (quarterbacks coach, recruiting coordinator)
1996-99: Rutgers (assistant quarterbacks coach, recruiting coordinator)
1994-95: De Anza College (head coach)
1991-93: De Anza College (associated head coach/offensive coordinator)
1990-91: San Jose State (grad assistant)
Mike Dawson
Role: Outside linebackers | 2020 Salary: $325,000
Alma mater: UMass-Amherst (1997)
Connection to Frost: Dawson was a member of Frost's UCF staff in 2016-17 and coached the Husker defensive line in 2018 before leaving to take a position on the New York Giants staff.
What stands out: Dawson has been a member of a NFL coaching staff twice, and he drew rave reviews for his work in Lincoln in 2018.
Did you know: Dawson helped Oshane Ximines, the first Old Dominion player ever selected in the NFL Draft, record 4.5 sacks in his rookie season with the Giants in 2019.
College coaching experience
2019: New York Giants, Assistant Coach (Outside Linebackers)
2018: Nebraska, Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)
2016-17: UCF, Defensive Line
2014-15: Philadelphia Eagles, Assistant Coach (Assistant Defensive Line)
2013: Philadelphia Eagles, Defensive Quality Control
2009-11: Boston College, Assistant Coach (Special Teams)
2006-08: Akron, Assistant Coach (Linebackers)
2004-05: New Hampshire, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2002-03: New Hampshire, Assistant Coach (Linebackers)
2001: New Hampshire, Assistant Coach (Offensive Line)
2000: New Hampshire, Assistant Coach (Linebackers)
1999: Pittsburgh, Graduate Assistant
1998: Maine, Defensive Assistant
1998 (Spring): UMass-Lowell, Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)
Barrett Ruud
Role: Inside linebackers coach | Salary: $225,000
Alma mater: Nebraska (2005)
Connection to Frost: Ruud served on Scott Frost's staff the past two seasons at UCF as defensive quality control coach. When Ruud was hired, he recalled being a Lincoln middle schooler who "went to every game he (Frost) played as a quarterback."
What stands out: Ruud is regarded as one of the best linebackers in NU history, finishing his career with a school-record 432 tackles. He was a freshman All-American, a three-time All-Big 12 selection and a 2004 third-team All-American.
Did you know: Ruud was a second-round NFL Draft pick in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL, the first six with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also played for Tennessee, New Orleans and Houston.
College coaching experience
2016-17: UCF (defensive quality control coach)
Zach Duval
Role: Head strength and conditioning coach | 2020 Salary: $400,000
Alma mater: Nebraska (1998)
Connection to Frost: Frost and Duval go way back. Duval was an assistant in the NU strength program when Frost played quarterback here. He was a graduate assistant in 1995-96 and then an assistant strength coach from 1997-02.
What stands out: Duval is considered to be on the leading edge of strength and conditioning in college athletics. He puts an emphasis on sleep and nutrition, and reportedly developed a strong rapport with many UCF players in his two years there.
Did you know: In 2002, Duval founded Xplosive Edge in Omaha. His brother, Gibbie, now owns and operates the business.
College coaching experience
2016-17: UCF (director of sports performance for football)
2013-14: Wyoming (director of sports performance)
2010-13: Buffalo (director of sports performance)
2009: Creighton (director of athletics performance)
2008: Nebraska (assistant strength coach)
1997-02: Nebraska (assistant strength coach)
1995-96: Nebraska (graduate assistant, strength)
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!