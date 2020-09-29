Huskers' Fisher talks openly about transferred DBs, COVID-19's toll and 'fear' of unknowns

Fisher and the Huskers closed the 2020 recruiting cycle with a flurry, landing four-star players such as Jaiden Francois and Keyshawn Greene out of Florida in the final days before National Signing Day in December, adding them to a Sunshine State haul that also included four-star Henry Gray and three others.

Those three, though, are already gone before any of them ever saw game action — or even a fully padded practice — in Lincoln, each having transferred out in recent months. Francois landed at Central Florida, Greene at Florida Atlantic and Gray at Florida International.

Fisher also helped land four-star junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph over the summer and also has three defensive back recruits on board for the 2021 class, but he readily admitted that it’s not easy losing those three players so early in their careers.

Moreover, he said it’s not easy being a freshman in college in the midst of a global pandemic.

“It’s unfortunate that a couple of the guys that I recruited here — we recruited here — from the state Florida are not with us because of whatever the reasons may be,” Fisher said. “It’s been tough for everyone, this pandemic. It’s especially tough for kids to leave home and to be homesick.