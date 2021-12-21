Huskers finalize contracts for WR coach Mickey Joseph, OL coach Donovan Raiola

Nebraska is paying its new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator more than it paid any offensive staffer in 2020 or 2021.
Mickey Joseph, whom Scott Frost hired away from LSU last month, is set to earn $600,000 annually for the Huskers on a contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a copy of the document obtained via records request Tuesday afternoon by the Journal Star.
Joseph is also carrying an associate head coach title.
Nebraska also finalized the contract of new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who will earn $325,000 annually.
Raiola joined the staff after spending the past four seasons as the assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.
For the past two years, no offensive staff member made more than $500,000 for the Huskers. Both offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin made that amount during the 2021 season.
Before that, offensive coordinator Troy Walters made $700,000 in each of his two seasons as NU’s offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019.
New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s contract has not yet been released by the university, but it will not be a surprise at all to see him surpass the mark of any offensive assistant to date under Frost.
Raiola is helming a position group by himself for the first time in his career. He worked under a lead position coach during his time in Chicago and before that was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame.
Both have standard buyout language in their contracts that include a cost of 25% of salary remaining on their contract in order to leave for another job.
Two-year contracts for assistant coaches have been the standard in recent years for Nebraska.
Joseph previously made $500,000 as the wide receivers coach at LSU. From 2018 through 2021, the New Orleans native saw his salary more than double as he made his mark as a coach and recruiter and as he oversaw some of the best receiver groups in the country.
The numbers point to an unsurprising development, which is that NU is poised to pay well more than the $5 million budgeted for assistant coaches and strength coach Zach Duval in Frost’s contract. Before Whipple’s salary and the open 10th assistant spot plus any potential raises for members of the defensive staff, the number currently sits at $4.225 million. In fact, depending on what happens with the defensive staff, it is not out of the realm of possibility that NU will enter 2022 with closer to $6 million in assistant salary than $5 million.
Asked about going past the $5 million mark earlier this year, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said he and Frost had discussed it.
“We’ve not adjusted that contractually, but I just told him that we’ll work through that," Alberts said in November. "Especially in light of his willingness to mitigate some of our risk, we’ll work through those deals.”
Frost agreed to a restructured contract that includes a salary reduction to $4 million for 2022 and a buyout that is now $7.5 million after the 2022 season rather than $15 million.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been the highest-paid assistant on staff at $800,000.
