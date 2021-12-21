Huskers finalize contracts for WR coach Mickey Joseph, OL coach Donovan Raiola

Raiola is helming a position group by himself for the first time in his career. He worked under a lead position coach during his time in Chicago and before that was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame.

Both have standard buyout language in their contracts that include a cost of 25% of salary remaining on their contract in order to leave for another job.

Two-year contracts for assistant coaches have been the standard in recent years for Nebraska.

Joseph previously made $500,000 as the wide receivers coach at LSU. From 2018 through 2021, the New Orleans native saw his salary more than double as he made his mark as a coach and recruiter and as he oversaw some of the best receiver groups in the country.

The numbers point to an unsurprising development, which is that NU is poised to pay well more than the $5 million budgeted for assistant coaches and strength coach Zach Duval in Frost’s contract. Before Whipple’s salary and the open 10th assistant spot plus any potential raises for members of the defensive staff, the number currently sits at $4.225 million. In fact, depending on what happens with the defensive staff, it is not out of the realm of possibility that NU will enter 2022 with closer to $6 million in assistant salary than $5 million.