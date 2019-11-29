Huskers fall on late field goal to Iowa for second straight year, finish season 5-7

Mohamed Barry just hoped Keith Duncan would miss.

He slammed into defensive end A.J. Epenesa as hard as he could, and then he turned and watched the ball off of Duncan’s foot, sailing north with the wind, 48 yards and right between the uprights with a single second remaining on the clock. He watched Iowa celebrate, watched Duncan run down the field and blow kisses at his sideline, the one Barry’s called home the past five seasons.

He watched as a last-gasp effort on a kick return ended before it could really even get started. Watched the clock hit all zeroes for the final time, closing a 27-24 loss to the rival Hawkeyes. He watched his collegiate career end then and there, a 5-7 mark for Nebraska all but ensuring that the program will miss a bowl game for the third consecutive season.

The cast of characters changed from one Black Friday to the next, but for Nebraska, the 2019 season ended in the same heartbreaking fashion as the 2018 campaign did, with an Iowa kicker making a last-second field goal to cap a gutsy, last-minute drive and hold off a spirited Husker comeback attempt.

It ended with the Hawkeyes heading to the postseason and simultaneously ensuring that Nebraska does not. It ended, for the fifth straight season, with Kirk Ferentz’s team topping its Big Ten West Division rival.