Huskers extend 2022 QB offer to Kentucky prospect

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco spent a couple of weeks this spring extending scholarship offers to a batch of prospects in the Class of 2022.

He's found another to add to the mix.

The Huskers on Sunday offered 2022 four-star signal-caller Gavin Wimsatt out of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Wimsatt, listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, announced the offer via Twitter. He's also got offers so far from in-state Kentucky, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, TCU, Kansas and several others.

Wimsatt is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which has him ranked as the No. 37 player overall in the nation and the second-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class. The 247Sports Composite has him pegged at No. 111 overall and the No. 6 dual-threat, while Rivals has not yet assigned him a rating.

Wimsatt makes a dozen known quarterback offers in the class for the Huskers.