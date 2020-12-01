Huskers expect both QBs to play vs. Purdue. How much, and in what kind of rotation? That depends

In the quarterback room, it’s that Martinez and McCaffrey can handle playing interchangeably through a game. Martinez handled the first two series against Iowa, then McCaffrey came in for two before Martinez led a touchdown drive just before halftime. He played all but one drive in the second half, though McCaffrey did enter mid-drive one time.

“When Luke came off the bench, he led us right down the field and was ready to play,” Lubick said. “Same thing, when Adrian went back in, he responded well. Adrian, going back and watching the film, played really well. It takes special guys to kind of handle that, and we do kind of treat it like every other position where we rotate different guys.

“When you’re not in, you’d better be ready to go, and to be ready to go, you kind of have to be focused and playing the game in your mind, so when you get that snap, you’re ready.”

Lubick said part of the reason the system has worked is because they don’t have to worry about using separate strategies or vastly different parts of the playbook when either is in the game.