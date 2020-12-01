Huskers expect both QBs to play vs. Purdue. How much, and in what kind of rotation? That depends

Nebraska’s passing game and offense still leave much to be desired after five games this fall, but the Huskers may have found a quarterback setup to stick with going forward.
Junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey split starting duties the first four games — Martinez the first two and McCaffrey the next pair — before sharing work within a 26-20 loss against Iowa on Friday.
Coach Scott Frost has consistently said he prefers to pick one quarterback as “the guy” and stick with him, but the timeshare against the Hawkeyes didn’t appear to knock either player out of rhythm.
“It’s actually been really smooth, to be honest with you,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday. “They’re both a little bit different, similar and different. They both can run it, as you’ve seen. They can both throw it. One might run a certain play a little bit better than the other. That’s up to us as coaches to get those calls when they’re the specific quarterback.
“It’s been a really good situation, to be honest with you.”
The results over the course of the season have not been particularly pretty. Nebraska has just two passing touchdowns this year, making it the only school in the country that’s played a minimum of five games and doesn’t have at least four passing scores.
On Friday, a sign of progress: efficiency. Martinez completed 18 of 20 passes for 174 yards (8.7 yards per attempt) and the Huskers overall completed 84% of 25 passing attempts. That was their best of the season.
NU also had five "chunk" passing plays (15 yards or more) — all from Martinez, the most since five against Ohio State in the opener (and two of those came on the final two snaps of a blowout loss). That's still not to say every issue is solved. NU had six-plus "chunk" passing plays seven times in 2019 and averaged 5.6 per game compared with 3.8 per game this year.
“Relatively, I feel like I was efficient,” Martinez said of his return to the starting lineup. “There are obviously a few decisions I'd like to have back, but I think that's pretty normal. The little things (bit) us again that we have to clean up, and that's our whole offensive unit, I know, and it's never fun to lose, so tough lessons. But I know we are getting better.
“I know all of us are taking something away from a game like that."
In the quarterback room, it’s that Martinez and McCaffrey can handle playing interchangeably through a game. Martinez handled the first two series against Iowa, then McCaffrey came in for two before Martinez led a touchdown drive just before halftime. He played all but one drive in the second half, though McCaffrey did enter mid-drive one time.
“When Luke came off the bench, he led us right down the field and was ready to play,” Lubick said. “Same thing, when Adrian went back in, he responded well. Adrian, going back and watching the film, played really well. It takes special guys to kind of handle that, and we do kind of treat it like every other position where we rotate different guys.
“When you’re not in, you’d better be ready to go, and to be ready to go, you kind of have to be focused and playing the game in your mind, so when you get that snap, you’re ready.”
Lubick said part of the reason the system has worked is because they don’t have to worry about using separate strategies or vastly different parts of the playbook when either is in the game.
“We feel they both can run every play in our offense,” he said. “They both can run the quick passing game and the down-the-field passing game, the run game. There might be some specific plays that one guy might do better than the other, when that guy’s in there, you might want to call that play.”
Martinez's completion rate for the season jumped to 68.2%, which would be the best mark of his career, though his 6.8 yards per attempt checks in tied for 79th nationally. McCaffrey is at 64.5% for completions, 6.2 yards per attempt and has thrown five of NU's six interceptions. Combined, they have 583 rushing yards (62.2% of the Huskers' total) and five scores.
Junior tight end Travis Vokolek said Monday that he doesn’t sense a major difference regardless of who’s playing.
“Both guys are fiery guys, so I wouldn't say it’s a huge change,” he said. “I think Luke runs the offense a little quicker than Adrian, but I don't think that's a huge change. It's not a negative or positive.”
So it’s pretty simple, then, right? Have both guys ready to play against Purdue on Saturday and use them based on some semblance of a rotation, but account for game flow?
“I could say, but I don’t want to say, to be honest with you,” Lubick said with a smile on Tuesday. “You saw the game Saturday. We feel like they both can play and we thought they both did a good job when they were in there. Like every position, there’s things you wish you could have back or could have done better. As a coach especially, you look at yourself and how can we continue our constant state of improvement and getting better?
“I always expect them both to play. How we use them and the exact reps, you guys will see that on the field on Saturday.”
