Nebraska football players Marquel Dismuke and Jeremiah Stovall were cited by Lincoln Police on Friday evening after a traffic stop.
Dismuke was pulled over just before 8 p.m. because he had no front license plate on his car, according to LPD officer Angela Sands. Dismuke was cited for driving with a suspended license. Dismuke had a prior conviction for driving with a suspended license.
After an officer smelled a marijuana odor coming from the car, police found Stovall, a passenger in the car, in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Dismuke, a junior from Calabasas, California, is in the running for a starting job in the Nebraska secondary this fall after spending most of his career to date as a back-up and a special teams regular.
Stovall, a senior walk-on from Omaha, did not even crack the preseason camp 110-man roster last year, but played his way into being among NU's most reliable special teams players as the season progressed.
Two other players, sophomore running back Maurice Washington and freshman back Wan'Dale Robinson, have also been cited for marijuana-related reasons in recent weeks. Washington was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia and Robinson for possessing a small amount of marijuana.