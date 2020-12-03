Huskers' depth at RB tested for third straight year; what will the coming weeks bring?

In a year that has seen more than 100 college football games postponed or canceled — and some games played where teams were extremely short on available players at certain positions — making it work with who you’ve got has become a necessity.
Nebraska, for its part, has not had major issues with availability due to the virus this fall. Its lone game canceled was due to an outbreak at Wisconsin and, by and large, the gameday rosters for the Huskers have included almost all of the expected contributors.
Still, perhaps no position on the NU roster has had its depth tested more than running back through the first five games.
Really, the depth in assistant coach Ryan Held’s room has been tested in each of the three seasons since he and coach Scott Frost returned to their alma mater.
Simply put, it’s been difficult to find a dependable lead back, and when the Huskers have, it hasn’t been for long.
“We have had challenges, is probably the right word with that,” Frost said Thursday.
This year’s issues have been predominantly injury related, and they were no more evident than last week against Iowa.
Senior Dedrick Mills did not make the trip due to an apparent right knee injury, which has now kept him out of most of the past three games. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins, who began the season as the team’s No. 2 back but has scarcely been used since he was left off the travel roster for Nov. 7’s game against Northwestern, was only on the trip for an emergency situation. He spent most of the game on the bench and not standing near the coaching staff.
Freshman Marvin Scott, who supplanted Thompkins for the No. 2 spot, made his second straight start but was removed from the game in the second quarter after taking a hit to the head.
Freshman Sevion Morrison, who dealt with an injury during preseason camp, was nearing a return to action, according to Held, but is currently unavailable due to “a health situation” and won’t be back in time for Saturday’s game against Purdue.
That left redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson as the lone available scholarship running back. A former four-star recruit, Johnson’s only other extended time came last year in a blowout win against Maryland. He acquitted himself all right overall, punching in a 12-yard touchdown run and finishing with 23 yards on five carries, plus 5 more on a reception.
“We tried to fast-track the rest of the guys, get them ready,” Frost said of the young backs after Mills. “I think they’ve done a good job considering (the circumstances), but experience helps. Their familiarity with the offense helps when you’re trying to make adjustments and call things. I’m really pleased with the talent we have in that room. We’ve got to keep bringing them along.”
Nebraska also has relied on sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on and off in the backfield. He ended up second among running backs in carries last year and all 29 of his carries (5.6 per) this year have come since Mills was hurt early against the Nittany Lions.
“It’s one of the positions that take the most pounding, so at one time or another, I think they’ve all been nicked up with something, so you’ve got to play a lot of guys,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said this week. “The way we schedule practice reps, we let all those guys take reps, and our job as coaches is to keep it simple enough so those guys can all take reps and go in there and compete.
“We feel good about that. It’s one of those positions that we’re trying to get completely healthy, but the guys that have played have done a good job for us.”
The Huskers are no strangers to working down the depth chart at running back in recent years.
When Frost and his staff first arrived in 2018, they signed running backs Greg Bell and Maurice Washington, and a versatile player in Miles Jones, too. Holdover Tre Bryant medically retired due to knee troubles just before the season, and Bell transferred after four games. Washington was in and out with minor injuries. Eventually, Devine Ozigbo took over and finished his senior season off in style before heading to the NFL.
In 2019, Washington’s legal trouble compounded his on-again, off-again availability before he eventually left the team midseason and was dismissed from the program postseason. Jones transferred, too.
For the 2019 recruiting class, Nebraska signed Mills, Johnson and Thompkins. Johnson played in four games and redshirted, but found himself down the depth chart to begin this year due to inconsistent play, Held said recently. Thompkins came back from multiple knee surgeries but hasn’t stayed in his No. 2 spot in the rotation, either.
That’s allowed Scott, a freshman from Florida, to grow into a bigger role. Morrison at this point would likely get a chance, too, but he hasn’t yet been available. He’s likely among the players most hoping that Nebraska gets to play Dec. 12, 19 and perhaps beyond.
Mills, meanwhile, began the 2019 season behind Washington but stepped into the starting role once Washington left the team. He closed the season on a strong note, a la Ozigbo the year before, averaging 6.5 yards per carry over the season’s final three games after four straight outings with 30 or fewer yards.
He looked like a workhorse back entering 2020, but instead has been limited by injury to 95 yards on 31 carries over three games.
That’s led to a third straight season of mixing and matching and testing just how far the program’s running back depth goes. Each of the past two seasons, the top back at the end of the year wasn’t the same player as it was for the season opener.
Perhaps Mills will return this weekend against Purdue — Frost said NU had "fingers crossed" — and Scott will be back and NU will return to something nearing regular depth. Or, perhaps there are more twists and turns awaiting a position group that’s had many of them over the past three years.
