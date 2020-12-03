Huskers' depth at RB tested for third straight year; what will the coming weeks bring?

In a year that has seen more than 100 college football games postponed or canceled — and some games played where teams were extremely short on available players at certain positions — making it work with who you’ve got has become a necessity.

Nebraska, for its part, has not had major issues with availability due to the virus this fall. Its lone game canceled was due to an outbreak at Wisconsin and, by and large, the gameday rosters for the Huskers have included almost all of the expected contributors.

Still, perhaps no position on the NU roster has had its depth tested more than running back through the first five games.

Really, the depth in assistant coach Ryan Held’s room has been tested in each of the three seasons since he and coach Scott Frost returned to their alma mater.

Simply put, it’s been difficult to find a dependable lead back, and when the Huskers have, it hasn’t been for long.

“We have had challenges, is probably the right word with that,” Frost said Thursday.

This year’s issues have been predominantly injury related, and they were no more evident than last week against Iowa.