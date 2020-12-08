Huskers DB coach Fisher talks transfer portal, says 'it's very sad' to see so many young players leave

For Travis Fisher, 2020 has been an up-and-down ride.
The Nebraska secondary coach has a veteran group that is playing well overall this year, a senior trio that he really likes, a junior in Cam Taylor-Britt who is ascending into one of the better corners in the Big Ten and some young players who have a lot of promise.
He also has seen five players from Florida that he had a major hand in recruiting transfer away from the program before finishing their freshman years. Three — defensive backs Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois, and linebacker Keyshawn Greene — left before the season even began and Miami Northwestern teammates Ronald Delancy and Marcus Fleming both transferred late last month.
Handling success did not go well for the Huskers earlier this fall; now it's a focal point this week
The first time Nebraska won a football game this season, it followed it up with its worst game of the season. This week? Avoid that at all costs.
Fisher, speaking with reporters for the first time since that pair left the program, reiterated Tuesday that he thinks 2020 has been really difficult on college athletes (and a lot of other people) and also said he’s not sure players are getting good guidance from outside their schools on how to handle adversity.
“This year, 2020, has been a tough year. I’m going to keep preaching it and it’s not an excuse or anything, but it’s been a tough year,” Fisher said. “I can just imagine, sometimes different things come at different times with kids. Different people are in their ear left and right. And you don’t get to see things for yourself. You’re not running out in Memorial Stadium in front of 100,000 fans going crazy that all know you.
“You don’t get the chance to have a campus life and then, you know, they hear some things on the other side that could be negative, you never know.”
Delancy and Fleming both had played during the early parts of their career. Delancy, a cornerback, was on special teams and saw some late action on defense against Ohio State. Fleming had five catches for 75 yards against Northwestern but then saw his playing time diminish after that.
Their former high school teammate, four-star 2021 outside linebacker Patrick Payton, decommitted from Nebraska on Saturday and verbally pledged to Florida State on Monday.
“It’s very unfortunate that a lot of them happen to be from the same area,” Fisher said of the five transfers. “But, just talking about that, and I’m going to kind of leave it alone, it’s throughout the whole country. It’s not just Nebraska, it’s throughout the whole country. Obviously, that’s not my seat and I don’t really want to talk about stuff that’s not my seat, but I just think the transfer portal, it’s given a lot of the young kids a way to opt out of this thing and it’s not doing any of them any good, really. To be honest with you. That’s across the country and just looking at it.”
There are several practical considerations, including this: The 2021 recruiting class has filled up spots at schools around the country faster than any previous recruiting cycle on record. Space at many schools either doesn’t exist or is very limited. Even talented players are going to have a difficult time finding a school to give a scholarship at this moment. Once National Signing Day is over, not many spots will remain. And yet, players continue to pour into the portal. According to Stadium, 121 FBS players entered the portal in eight days leading up to Dec. 7.
“A lot of them are young, a lot of them are freshmen,” Fisher said of transfers generally. “2020 doesn’t help it. Being quarantine stage and the rules and all that doesn’t help it. It’s just, the toughness part of it, sticking through it, the toughness of being a freshman. Everybody’s been a freshman at some point, and it is tough. But 2020 and the things that we’ve had to overcome so far, is just an added piece to it.
“It’s very sad to see a lot of young men leave something so great because they don’t know. It’s very sad to see, but all you can do is wish them the best and stuff like that, and hope for the best for them."
