Huskers could lose DL coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon

Nebraska appears to be on the verge of losing a defensive assistant coach.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has emerged as a target of Oregon head coach Dan Lanning for a similar position on the Ducks' staff, a source confirmed to the Journal Star Wednesday night. FootballScoop first reported the interest and multiple outlets have since reported that the deal is finalized.

Lanning took over as Oregon's head coach earlier this month after Mario Cristobal left Eugene to take the Miami job.

Tuioti has been at NU for the past three seasons after spending time before that at Cal. He has overseen a defensive line group that has steadily improved and took a jump in 2020 despite losing three starters to the NFL.

Tuioti in 2021 made $400,000.

NU head coach Scott Frost fired four offensive assistants in November and has filled three of those jobs, but had hoped to keep his defensive staff together through a wild coaching carousel. That always figured to be a tough task.