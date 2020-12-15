Huskers come up empty on All-Big Ten offensive honors; Ohio State's Fields named player of year

It's not surprising considering Nebraska's inconsistencies on offense this season, but the Huskers did not land a player on the All-Big Ten offensive football teams, which were released Tuesday.

Nebraska joined Rutgers, Michigan State and Michigan in not having any first-, second- or third-team honorees this year.

The Huskers' Wan'Dale Robinson, Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok received honorable-mention honors from the coaches. Jaimes and Farniok, the Huskers' starting tackles, received honorable-mention honors from the media.

Nine Ohio State players were honored by the coaches, including six on the first team. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was named the league's offensive player and quarterback of the year.

Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (wide receiver), Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (running back), Penn State's Pat Freiermuth (tight end) and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis (offensive lineman) also were honored as the top players at their respective positions.

The Big Ten will release defensive honors Wednesday, and specialists awards Thursday.

Coaches' selections