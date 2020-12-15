 Skip to main content
Huskers come up empty on All-Big Ten offensive honors; Ohio State's Fields named player of year
Huskers come up empty on All-Big Ten offensive honors; Ohio State's Fields named player of year

  • Updated
Ohio St Michigan St Football

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields escapes from Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons on Dec. 5 in East Lansing, Mich. Fields enjoyed a banner day, throwing for two touchdowns and running for two more in a 52-12 romp.

 AL GOLDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

It's not surprising considering Nebraska's inconsistencies on offense this season, but the Huskers did not land a player on the All-Big Ten offensive football teams, which were released Tuesday.

Nebraska joined Rutgers, Michigan State and Michigan in not having any first-, second- or third-team honorees this year.

The Huskers' Wan'Dale Robinson, Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok received honorable-mention honors from the coaches. Jaimes and Farniok, the Huskers' starting tackles, received honorable-mention honors from the media.

Nine Ohio State players were honored by the coaches, including six on the first team. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was named the league's offensive player and quarterback of the year.

Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (wide receiver), Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (running back), Penn State's Pat Freiermuth (tight end) and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis (offensive lineman) also were honored as the top players at their respective positions.

The Big Ten will release defensive honors Wednesday, and specialists awards Thursday.

Coaches' selections

First-team offense: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; RB Tyler Goodson, Iowa; RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota; WR Chris Olave, Ohio State; WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State; C Josh Myers, Ohio State; G Kendrick Green, Illinois; G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State; T Alaric Jackson, Iowa; T Thayer Munford, Ohio State; TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State.

Second-team offense: QB Michael Penix, Indiana; RB Stevie Scott, Indiana; RB Master Teague, Ohio State; WR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana; WR David Bell, Purdue; C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa; G Cole Banwart, Iowa; G Mike Miranda, Penn State; T Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State; T Will Fries, Penn State; TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin.

Third-team offense: QB Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern; RB Jake Fund, Maryland; RB Zander Horvath, Purdue; WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota; WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State; C Michal Menet, Penn State; G Harry Miller, Ohio State; G Logan Bruss, Wisconsin; T Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; TE Peyton Hendershot, Indiana.

Media selections

First-team offense: QB Fields, Ohio State; RB Goodson, Iowa; RB Ibrahim, Minnesota; WR Fryfogle, Indiana; WR Bell, Purdue; C Linderbaum, Iowa; G Green, Illinois; G Davis, Ohio State; T Jackson, Iowa; T Munford, Ohio State; TE Ferguson, Wisconsin.

Second-team offense: QB Penix, Indiana; RB Scott, Indiana; RB Teague, Ohio State; WR Olave, Ohio State; WR Wilson, Ohio State; C Myers, Ohio State; G Banwart, Iowa; G Miranda, Penn State; T Skoronski, Northwestern; T Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin; TE Freiermuth, Penn State.

Third-team offense: QB Ramsey, Northwestern; RB Chase Brown, Illinois; RB Horvath, Purdue; WR Bateman, Minnesota; WR Dotson, Penn State; C Menet, Penn State; G Conner Olson, Minnesota; G Bruss, Wisconsin; T Andries, Minnesota; T Rasheed Walker, Penn State; TE Hendershot, Indiana.

 

