Big Ten, NCAA cancel all remaining winter, spring sports seasons

The announcement from NU came moments before the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the remaining four days of the men's conference basketball tournament in Indianapolis.

NU also outlined refund policies for people who had already purchased tickets to future events.

All season ticket holders will receive a partial refund for affected games and all single-game ticket purchases will be refunded by the NU ticket office. Tickets purchased online or over the phone will be automatically refunded, while tickets purchased in person can be returned at the point of purchase for a refund.

Nebraska also outlined its tentative schedule for spring football going forward, and the plan is to try to stick to its original plan as close as possible. Practices will be limited to essential personnel — spring practices are typically closed to reporters as it is — but will continue as slated. NU is set to host its Pro Day on Thursday and then practice Saturday and Monday, Wednesday, Friday next week before UNL goes on spring break.

The athletic department made it clear the schedule is subject to change.