You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Huskers closing all home sporting events; football, volleyball spring game status TBD
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Huskers closing all home sporting events; football, volleyball spring game status TBD

{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Game, 4.13

Fans pack Memorial Stadium during the Red-White Spring Game last April. The attendance figure for the game was 85,946.

 Journal Star file photo

The University of Nebraska on Thursday morning announced that all home sporting events are closed to the public "effective immediately," but that they would continue to take place as scheduled. 

The Red-White Spring Game on April 18 at Memorial Stadium and volleyball's spring game on April 25 in Grand Island are still slated for now, but conversations about their statuses, "will occur in the coming days," per a university release. 

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference and University of Nebraska is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," the release reads.

NU, for now, is planning on hosting all home sports events going forward, but "will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential staff and personnel, credentialed members of the media and immediate family members of the participating teams." That falls in line with a Big Ten announcement Wednesday evening covering all remaining winter and spring sports events. 

The announcement from NU came moments before the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the remaining four days of the men's conference basketball tournament in Indianapolis. 

NU also outlined refund policies for people who had already purchased tickets to future events. 

All season ticket holders will receive a partial refund for impacted games and all single-game ticket purchases will be refunded by the NU ticket office. Tickets purchased online or over the phone will be automatically refunded, while tickets purchased in person can be returned at the point of purchase for a refund. 

Nebraska also outlined its tentative schedule for spring football going forward, and the plan is to try to stick to its original plan as close as possible. Practices will be limited to essential personnel — spring practices are typically closed to reporters as it is — but will continue as slated. NU is set to host its Pro Day on Thursday and then practice Saturday and Monday, Wednesday, Friday next week before UNL goes on spring break. 

The athletic department made it clear the schedule is subject to change. 

Some other Big Ten schools have altered or canceled spring football proceedings as their universities have moved classes to online only. NU is the only remaining Big Ten school that has not announced any plan to suspend in-person classes. 

This story will be updated. 

All Big Ten schools — except UNL — have suspended in-person classes
Hoiberg updates condition; Huskers returning to Lincoln Thursday

Latest coronavirus updates in Nebraska

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
1
1
2
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News