Huskers closing all home sporting events; football, volleyball spring game status TBD

The University of Nebraska on Thursday morning announced that all home sporting events are closed to the public "effective immediately," but that they would continue to take place as scheduled.

The Red-White Spring Game on April 18 at Memorial Stadium and volleyball's spring game on April 25 in Grand Island are still slated for now, but conversations about their statuses, "will occur in the coming days," per a university release.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference and University of Nebraska is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," the release reads.

+2 Big Ten restricting fan access to all winter/spring sporting events, per release The Big Ten Conference announced it is limiting attendance to all winter and spring sporting events because of concerns about COVID-19.

NU, for now, is planning on hosting all home sports events going forward, but "will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential staff and personnel, credentialed members of the media and immediate family members of the participating teams." That falls in line with a Big Ten announcement Wednesday evening covering all remaining winter and spring sports events.

The announcement from NU came moments before the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the remaining four days of the men's conference basketball tournament in Indianapolis.