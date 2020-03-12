Huskers closing all home sporting events; football, volleyball spring game status TBD

The University of Nebraska on Thursday morning announced that all home sporting events are closed to the public "effective immediately," but that they would continue to take place as scheduled.
The Red-White Spring Game on April 18 at Memorial Stadium and volleyball's spring game on April 25 in Grand Island are still slated for now, but conversations about their statuses, "will occur in the coming days," per a university release.
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference and University of Nebraska is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," the release reads.
The Big Ten Conference announced it is limiting attendance to all winter and spring sporting events because of concerns about COVID-19.
NU, for now, is planning on hosting all home sports events going forward, but "will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential staff and personnel, credentialed members of the media and immediate family members of the participating teams." That falls in line with a Big Ten announcement Wednesday evening covering all remaining winter and spring sports events.
The announcement from NU came moments before the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the remaining four days of the men's conference basketball tournament in Indianapolis.
NU also outlined refund policies for people who had already purchased tickets to future events.
All season ticket holders will receive a partial refund for impacted games and all single-game ticket purchases will be refunded by the NU ticket office. Tickets purchased online or over the phone will be automatically refunded, while tickets purchased in person can be returned at the point of purchase for a refund.
Nebraska also outlined its tentative schedule for spring football going forward, and the plan is to try to stick to its original plan as close as possible. Practices will be limited to essential personnel — spring practices are typically closed to reporters as it is — but will continue as slated. NU is set to host its Pro Day on Thursday and then practice Saturday and Monday, Wednesday, Friday next week before UNL goes on spring break.
The athletic department made it clear the schedule is subject to change.
Some other Big Ten schools have altered or canceled spring football proceedings as their universities have moved classes to online only. NU is the only remaining Big Ten school that has not announced any plan to suspend in-person classes.
This story will be updated.
