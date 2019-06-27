Nebraska announced a change to its Aug. 1 Fan Day setup, admitting a "mistake" in its original plan.
NU in a Thursday afternoon news release said that it will now be free to kids to sign up for Junior Varsity Team membership, which is going to be a prerequisite to get in line for head coach Scott Frost's autograph at Fan Day. Previously, it cost $35 to become a JV Team member — a group that's open to any child in eighth grade or younger — prompting some complaints about having to pay in order to have access to Frost.
On Tuesday, the athletic department announced a fee membership was needed to get in line for Frost. The JV membership includes free children tickets to the Red-White Spring Game and the NU volleyball red-white fall match, as well as free admission to certain home events.
"After further consideration, the Fan Day organizers recognize this was a mistake," the release says, noting that more than half the people who got in Frost's line last year never made it to the coach before the two-hour event ended. "Limiting access to JV Team members could prevent some children from having the opportunity to be a part of Coach Frost’s line."
Frost will also autograph 8x10 photos that will be distributed to the first 1,000 kids at Fan Day who are not part of the Frost line.
"It is important to Coach Frost that all children have an equal opportunity to receive his autograph on Fan Day," the release said.
Parents can sign up their kids for the JV Team starting at 10 a.m. July 8. Fan Day runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, and 250 JV Team members will be randomly selected in advance for a spot in the Frost line.