BOULDER, Colo. — The track meet didn't begin at Folsom Field until the beginning of the fourth quarter.
When it began, though, the No. 25 Huskers and Buffaloes were off to the races.
But Nebraska's explosive pair of sophomores — quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Maurice Washington — weren't enough to get the visitors across the finish line in a 34-31 overtime loss.
Colorado's James Stefanou kicked the game-winning 34-yard field goal in the first overtime. It was the Buffs' only lead of the game, as they climbed back into it after trailing 17-0 at halftime. Nebraska had a chance to answer in overtime, but went three-and-out and senior Isaac Armstrong, making his place-kicking debut in place of injured sophomore Barret Pickering, missed a 48-yard field goal that would have sent the game into a second overtime.
The Buffs tied the game with 46 seconds left in regulation on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Steven Montez to receiver Tony Brown. Nebraska's ensuing drive ended with a Martinez interception on a deep pass down the right side of the field with 19 seconds left, and Colorado took a knee to send the game into overtime.
Martinez finished with 356 total yards and four touchdowns, while Washington ran for 193 yards, including a 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown and a 40-yard rush on another touchdown drive a few minutes later. That drive, capped by a 6-yard Martinez touchdown run, gave NU a 31-24 lead with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left.
Star CU wide receiver Laviska Shenault broke free on the ensuing kick return, but Cam Taylor-Britt forced a fumble and freshman walk-on and Lincoln North Star graduate Luke Reimer recovered it to put the Husker offense back on the field.
CU opened the fourth with a 96-yard touchdown pass from Montez to receiver KD Nixon on a flea-flicker from his own end zone, the longest offensive play in Buffs football history.
NU responded with a 75-yard swing pass from Martinez to Washington on the second play of the ensuing drive.
It took the Buffs less than a minute to respond with a 75-yard scoring drive of their own, pulling again within three points of their old Big 12 rival on an afternoon that felt at first like a Nebraska takeover in the crowd and on the field and ended with a tilt-a-whirl of a finish.
Martinez made a critical error with 11 minutes remaining in the game when he fumbled — his second lost fumble of the afternoon — on a third-down sack, turning the ball back over to Colorado's offense at the NU 20.
Nebraska's defense held strong in the red zone, lifted by a third-down pass breakup by senior cornerback Lamar Jackson in the end zone, and CU settled for a 20-yard field goal from James Stefanou to tie the game at 24 with 8:30 remaining.
The frantic finish for much of the first two-plus quarters didn't look likely because Martinez put on a clinic in the first half.
Martinez completed all nine of his pass attempts in the first half, including a 65-yard touchdown to JD Spielman, and rolled up 245 first-half yards.
Nebraska’s first drive started at its own 4, but Martinez wasted no time engineering a scoring drive. He rushed for a first down, chewing up 19 yards on two carries, then used plenty of time provided by strong pass protection that lasted most of the afternoon before finding Spielman streaking free up the left side for a 65-yard touchdown.
Martinez’s lone blemish came on NU’s second series when he took a hard hit and fumbled on a rush attempt, but he followed it up by mounting a 95-yard scoring drive. On that march, he completed three straight, of 21 and 2 yards to freshman Wan’Dale Robinson and then 25 yards to Washington. He scampered on a third-down quarterback draw for 15 and then made a good read to avoid a throw into coverage and take off running the other way for a 5-yard scoring run.
Then the defense took its turn creating offense when senior Lamar Jackson intercepted senior Montez late in the second quarter, setting up a 26-yard field goal from Armstrong.
That was only the icing on the cake of a dominant defensive first half. The Huskers allowed zero rushing yards overall, yielded just three first downs in nine CU tries, sacked Montez three times and held Shenault to four catches for 24 yards.
The Buffs didn't move inside the NU 40-yard line until a late third quarter scoring drive that culminated in an 11-yard touchdown run from freshman back Jaren Mangham.
After compiling just 86 yards in the first half, CU had 109 in the third quarter as it worked its way back into the game.
The Huskers, though, will feel like they missed an opportunity to step on the hosts' throat early in the third quarter. Martinez and company started the half with the ball and a 17-point lead, but took more than a quarter to muster any offensive production after the break.
