Nebraska will open Big Ten play on the road and under the lights. 

The Cornhuskers' (1-1) league opener at Illinois on Sept. 21 has been slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, according to a Monday announcement. 

That means NU will play at least two straight weeks in the evening. Scott Frost's team also kicks at 7 p.m. this weekend at Memorial Stadium against Northern Illinois, a game set to be aired on FS1. 

If Nebraska gets its preferred outcome, another evening kickoff would follow at home against Ohio State on Sept. 28. For a brief time last week, the game was listed on the Big Ten's website as a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, which would indicate an ESPN prime time broadcast, but a Big Ten spokesman said the listings of that week's slate were a mistake. 

Nebraska's other known game times include Oct. 5 at home against Northwestern (2:30 or 3 p.m., television TBA) and Nov. 29 at home against Iowa (1:30 p.m. on BTN). 

