Huskers-Badgers canceled due to COVID-19 issues at UW

This is the second time in three years that Nebraska has had a game canceled. Frost’s debut in 2018 against Akron was scuttled by lightning. That year, at least, the Huskers had a bye week later that they were able to fill in with FCS Bethune-Cookman.

The situation is much different given the Big Ten’s pandemic-shortened season. After the conference decided to eschew the 10-game schedule it had built that maximized flexibility because it didn’t feel like it had enough answers on rapid testing or potential side effects of the virus to start in September, it pushed the start date back to Oct. 24. That meant attempting to play a schedule that features nine games in nine weeks up, with no wiggle room, up to a league title game on Dec. 19. That’s a hard deadline because currently the College Football Playoff committee is set to select its field on Dec. 20.

Nebraska was already on track to have its latest home opener since 1985 with the slated Halloween start and now it will have to wait an extra two weeks. The Huskers' next scheduled game is an 11 a.m. kickoff on Nov. 7 at Northwestern before the team returns to Lincoln for a Nov. 14 matchup against Penn State.