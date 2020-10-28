Huskers-Badgers canceled due to COVID-19 issues at UW

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed its first Big Ten football game, and it’s going to cost Nebraska its scheduled home opener on Saturday.
The Halloween matchup between the Huskers and Wisconsin has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and ongoing concerns within the UW program, the school announced Wednesday morning.
The decision to pause activities and cancel was made by Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez and school chancellor Rebecca Blank, "in consultation with the Big Ten Conference," according to a UW news release.
The game will not be rescheduled.
Badger coach Paul Chryst on Monday expressed confidence that the game would be able to be played even among reports of trouble in his quarterback room.
However, Chryst later in the week found out he was among 12 people associated with the UW program (six players and six staffers, according to a school release) that tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. The school said more tests are pending and that it is pausing all team activities for seven days.
“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said in a statement. “I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.
“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”
The issues began Sunday night when reports surfaced that Badger redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after throwing for five touchdowns in his starting debut Friday night against Illinois. Since then, Wisconsin’s next quarterback in line, Chase Wolf, also reportedly tested positive.
The Big Ten’s medical protocols have two different testing numbers that teams must report on a daily basis. They look like this:
Test positivity rate (number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered):
* Green: 0-2%
* Orange: 2-5%
* Red: more than 5%
Population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk):
* Green: 0-3.5%
* Orange: 3.5-7.5%
* Red: more than 7.5%
And while a team must halt practice and competition if it is in the red zone in both categories, that is not the only way for a game to be called off. The protocol says if a program is orange-orange or orange-red, it should do multiple things including, "consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition."
The Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday reported that the Big Ten “is working on further clarifications to address situations when rates are in those ranges, giving school presidents and chancellors and athletic directors the latitude to consult with medical and public health officials to determine whether a game should be canceled.”
The Big Ten has said previously a cancellation will be recorded as a no-contest, regardless of whether a program is in the red-red zone or not.
Last week, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he did have concerns about the conference trying to fit nine games into a nine-week window.
“I think there’s concern,” he said. “I think if you want to play and you find ways to play, I think you’ll find ways to play. If you find ways and reasons to not play, I think you can accomplish that goal, too.”
This is the second time in three years that Nebraska has had a game canceled. Frost’s debut in 2018 against Akron was scuttled by lightning. That year, at least, the Huskers had a bye week later that they were able to fill in with FCS Bethune-Cookman.
The situation is much different given the Big Ten’s pandemic-shortened season. After the conference decided to eschew the 10-game schedule it had built that maximized flexibility because it didn’t feel like it had enough answers on rapid testing or potential side effects of the virus to start in September, it pushed the start date back to Oct. 24. That meant attempting to play a schedule that features nine games in nine weeks up, with no wiggle room, up to a league title game on Dec. 19. That’s a hard deadline because currently the College Football Playoff committee is set to select its field on Dec. 20.
Nebraska was already on track to have its latest home opener since 1985 with the slated Halloween start and now it will have to wait an extra two weeks. The Huskers' next scheduled game is an 11 a.m. kickoff on Nov. 7 at Northwestern before the team returns to Lincoln for a Nov. 14 matchup against Penn State.
The conference has guidelines for determining divisional champions and tiebreakers in the event that not every team is able to play every game. A team will have to play at least six games in order to be eligible for the title game unless the average games played in the conference falls below six. The Big Ten also has a series of tiebreakers involved to help determine a division champion in the event teams play an unequal number of games.
This story will be updated.
