Huskers announce team awards for 2021; Domann named second-team All-America by AP

Nebraska football held its team banquet on Sunday night and on Monday announced a slew of award winners.

Linebacker JoJo Domann earned defensive MVP honors and also took home the Tom Novak Award, given to the senior, "who best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds in the manner of Nebraska All-America center Tom Novak."

That wasn't the only recognition Domann earned, either. On Monday, he was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press. The versatile defender's wide range of skills is evidenced by the fact that he was listed as a linebacker on the AP All-Big Ten balloting and a defensive back on the All-America list.

Domann finished the season with 72 tackles (9.5 for loss) a pair of interceptions and a pair of sacks in 10 games.

Tight end and captain Austin Allen was named the Huskers' offensive MVP and also wont he Guy Chamberlin Trophy, given to the, "senior player who has shown by his play and contributions to the betterment of the Nebraska football team that he has the qualities and dedication of Chamberlin to the Cornhusker tradition."