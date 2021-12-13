 Skip to main content
Huskers announce team awards for 2021; Domann named second-team All-America by AP
  Updated
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26

Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) runs off the field at halftime of the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Nebraska football held its team banquet on Sunday night and on Monday announced a slew of award winners. 

Linebacker JoJo Domann earned defensive MVP honors and also took home the Tom Novak Award, given to the senior, "who best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds in the manner of Nebraska All-America center Tom Novak."

That wasn't the only recognition Domann earned, either. On Monday, he was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press. The versatile defender's wide range of skills is evidenced by the fact that he was listed as a linebacker on the AP All-Big Ten balloting and a defensive back on the All-America list.

Domann finished the season with 72 tackles (9.5 for loss) a pair of interceptions and a pair of sacks in 10 games. 

Tight end and captain Austin Allen was named the Huskers' offensive MVP and also wont he Guy Chamberlin Trophy, given to the, "senior player who has shown by his play and contributions to the betterment of the Nebraska football team that he has the qualities and dedication of Chamberlin to the Cornhusker tradition." 

Allen, of course, set the single-season tight end record with 602 receiving yards and was named the Big Ten's tight end of the year. 

Other NU team award winners include: 

Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille won the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award for the second straight year. That award is given by the coaching staff. 

Senior wide receiver Levi Falck won the Cornhusker Award, given by the coaching staff annually to a player who began his career as a walk-on. 

Senior safety Deontai Williams earned the Pat Clare Award, given by the coaching and medical staffs to, "the player who has best exemplified the commitment and courage to overcome injury, while at the same time serving as an inspiration to his teammates in his return to the field." 

Tight end Travis Vokolek and center Cam Jurgens shared the Boyd Epley Lifter of the Year award. 

In addition to the MVPs on each side of the ball, here are the Huskers' positional awards: 

Offensive Back: Adrian Martinez, QB

Receiver: Samori Toure, WR

Offensive Line: Cam Jurgens, C

Defensive Line: Damion Daniels, NT

Linebacker: Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, ILB

Special Teams: Phalen Sanford, DB

Offensive Scout of Year: Shawn Hardy, WR

Defensive Scout of Year: Blaise Gunnerson, OLB

Special Teams Scout of Year: Trevin Luben, RB

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439.

