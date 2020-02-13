Huskers announce future nonconference games, including series vs. Oklahoma State

Nebraska football on Thursday announced several future nonconference games, including a new home-and-home series with a Big 12 opponent.

Husker fans need not worry about travel arrangements just yet, however. It's going to be awhile before the series with Oklahoma State arrives.

NU announced a home-and-home with the Cowboys set to be played in Lincoln on Sept. 16, 2034, and then in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the following year, more than 15 years from now.

“The first time Scott Frost and I sat down to discuss scheduling philosophy, we both shared a goal of making an effort to play former conference opponents,” NU athletic director Bill Moos said in a school news release. “It is exciting to add Oklahoma State to our football schedule, and we will continue to explore additional opportunities for games in our part of the country.

“The Big Ten schedule gives our fans the opportunity to visit some of the nation’s best college football environments, but the reality is many of those places are a long way from Nebraska. Games against schools like Oklahoma State, Colorado and Oklahoma are drivable and affordable trips for Husker fans.”