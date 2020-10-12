Huskers and Iowa are officially on for Black Friday in Iowa City

Nebraska and Iowa are on for Black Friday.

In an expected move, the Huskers and Hawkeyes will play on Nov. 27 rather than Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Big Ten announced Monday morning.

Kickoff is still to be determined and the game will air on either Fox or FS1.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said recently that both he and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta had asked the league to consider putting the game, which this year is at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, on Friday rather than Saturday. The league obliged, meaning the teams will continue a growing tradition of playing Black Friday.

Even in an odd 2020 season, it will be a sense of normalcy for the programs. The Huskers and Hawkeyes will briefly depart from that schedule in 2021, when NU closes the season against Minnesota, before returning to it in 2022 and beyond.

Nebraska, of course, is set to open its season Oct. 24 at Ohio State at 11 a.m. on Fox.

The rest of Nebraska's kickoff times and broadcast information remain to be determined. However, the Big Ten announced several other Friday night games in a Monday release, which indicates that Nebraska's other six regular season games are going to take place on Saturdays.