Huskers and Buckeyes are set to play some football. Follow live updates here

First quarter

Nebraska takes a a 7-0 lead 1:59 into the game. Adrian Martinez scores from 10 yards out. The drive is set up by Luke McCaffrey's 47-yard run.

Ohio State responds. The Buckeyes convert on fourth-and-five to keep their first drive alive, and then get a touchdown from Master Teague to tie the game at 7-7. Nebraska defensive end Ben Stille appears to have injured his right leg on the drive.

Ohio State goes up 14-7. Nebraska's secondary was tested during OSU's second drive. Garrett Wilson hauls in a 42-yard touchdown on a post pattern. Justin Fields is 5-for-5 for 110 yards through two drives. Stille was back on the field.

Key first-quarter stat: You just read it. Fields didn't miss on any of his five pass attempts.

A key first-quarter play: Ohio State converts fourth-and-five from the Nebraska 30 on Fields' 14-yard pass to Wilson on the Buckeyes' first drive.

Second quarter