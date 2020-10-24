Huskers and Buckeyes are set to play some football. Follow live updates here

Game info
Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State
11 a.m. | Ohio Stadium | TV: Fox | Radio: Husker Sports Network
First quarter
Nebraska takes a a 7-0 lead 1:59 into the game. Adrian Martinez scores from 10 yards out. The drive is set up by Luke McCaffrey's 47-yard run.
R̶u̶n̶ ̶C̶M̶C̶ Run LMC@Mccaffrey_Luke | @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/6G13TBEkgo— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
Ohio State responds. The Buckeyes convert on fourth-and-five to keep their first drive alive, and then get a touchdown from Master Teague to tie the game at 7-7. Nebraska defensive end Ben Stille appears to have injured his right leg on the drive.
Ohio State goes up 14-7. Nebraska's secondary was tested during OSU's second drive. Garrett Wilson hauls in a 42-yard touchdown on a post pattern. Justin Fields is 5-for-5 for 110 yards through two drives. Stille was back on the field.
ON THE MONEY from @justnfields 👌🔥@OhioStateFB takes their first lead of the game against Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/noo64DkKwK— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
Key first-quarter stat: You just read it. Fields didn't miss on any of his five pass attempts.
A key first-quarter play: Ohio State converts fourth-and-five from the Nebraska 30 on Fields' 14-yard pass to Wilson on the Buckeyes' first drive.
Second quarter
After forcing a punt, the Huskers drive down the field in 11 plays and 78 yards to tie the game at 14-14. Dedrick Mills punches it in from three yards out. Austin Allen had a key catch on the drive.
🌽🔥 @HuskerFBNation ties it back up! pic.twitter.com/D7FcuDdhBy— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
