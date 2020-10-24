 Skip to main content
Huskers and Buckeyes are set to play some football. Follow live updates here
Ohio Stadium

Game info

Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

11 a.m.  |  Ohio Stadium  |  TV: Fox  |  Radio: Husker Sports Network

Some quick links

Pregame observations from Parker Gabriel

Gabriel and Sipple offer their pregame keys to the game

Game on: Storylines, players and matchups to watch

Scouting the Buckeyes: What are their strengths and weaknesses?

First quarter

Nebraska takes a a 7-0 lead 1:59 into the game. Adrian Martinez scores from 10 yards out. The drive is set up by Luke McCaffrey's 47-yard run.

Ohio State responds. The Buckeyes convert on fourth-and-five to keep their first drive alive, and then get a touchdown from Master Teague to tie the game at 7-7. Nebraska defensive end Ben Stille appears to have injured his right leg on the drive.

Ohio State goes up 14-7. Nebraska's secondary was tested during OSU's second drive. Garrett Wilson hauls in a 42-yard touchdown on a post pattern. Justin Fields is 5-for-5 for 110 yards through two drives. Stille was back on the field.

Key first-quarter stat: You just read it. Fields didn't miss on any of his five pass attempts.

A key first-quarter play: Ohio State converts fourth-and-five from the Nebraska 30 on Fields' 14-yard pass to Wilson on the Buckeyes' first drive.

Second quarter

After forcing a punt, the Huskers drive down the field in 11 plays and 78 yards to tie the game at 14-14. Dedrick Mills punches it in from three yards out. Austin Allen had a key catch on the drive.

Tags

Topics

Husker News