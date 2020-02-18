Huskers adding special teams analyst to football staff

Nebraska has a new staff member in place to help attempt to improve the team's special teams units.
The Huskers are adding Jonathan Rutledge to the staff as a senior special teams analyst, according the Huskers.com staff directory. Rutledge spent the past two years with the same job title at Auburn and two years before that at Missouri.
"We are so excited to officially announce that we are headed to the University of Nebraska," Rutledge wrote on Twitter. "We can't thank Coach Frost enough for giving us the opportunity to help bring championships back to this proud, storied institution and state."
#GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/0Y4IctClfi— Jonathan Rutledge (@CoachJRut) February 18, 2020
Rutledge is a Madison, Mississippi, native, graduated from Ole Miss in 2011 and began his coaching career there before spending time at Memphis and North Carolina.
The question will be exactly how Rutledge's job duties are outlined and what other resources the Huskers put toward coaching special teams. There are limitations on what he can do directly during practice because he is not one of NU's 10 full-time assistants.
Rutledge's hire is an intriguing one in part because the Huskers do not currently have a full-time assistant coach publicly designated as the special teams coordinator, though even before Jovan Dewitt left for North Carolina, other assistants helped out with specific portions of special teams coaching.
Nebraska also had special teams quality control coach Zach Crespo on staff the past two years, but Crespo is no longer listed in the Huskers.com staff directory.
NU certainly needs to see better results across the board in the special teams department. In 2019, the Huskers’ place-kicking was marred by multiple injuries — most notably to sophomore Barret Pickering, the program’s only scholarship specialist — and six different players combined to convert on just 12-of-20 field-goal attempts. Walk-on Matt Waldoch, who began the fall semester a club soccer player, had the job by the end of the season, made all four of his attempts and just might be considered the favorite to win place-kicking duties again in 2020.
NU could not find a player to consistently kick the ball into the end zone on kickoffs, resulting in a 25% touchback rate, No. 12 in the Big Ten. Nebraska averaged the worst net yardage (56.2) on kickoffs in the conference and allowed November kick return scores at home to both Wisconsin and Iowa. That made NU the only team in the league to allow multiple kick return scores on the season.
The Huskers were No. 13 in kick-return average in the Big Ten (18.1) and fifth in punt-return yardage, though essentially half of the team’s 128 punt-return yards came on one of 16 return attempts, a 76-yard JD Spielman touchdown against South Alabama in a season-opening win.
Behind walk-on senior punter Isaac Armstrong, Nebraska checked in No. 9 in the Big Ten in punt average (40.33) and did a good job in coverage, allowing just 25 total punt return yards on 11 tries for the season. Sophomore walk-on William Przystup is probably the early favorite to take over punting duties, though there will be competition.
