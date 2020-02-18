Huskers adding special teams analyst to football staff

Nebraska has a new staff member in place to help attempt to improve the team's special teams units.

The Huskers are adding Jonathan Rutledge to the staff as a senior special teams analyst, according the Huskers.com staff directory. Rutledge spent the past two years with the same job title at Auburn and two years before that at Missouri.

"We are so excited to officially announce that we are headed to the University of Nebraska," Rutledge wrote on Twitter. "We can't thank Coach Frost enough for giving us the opportunity to help bring championships back to this proud, storied institution and state."

Rutledge is a Madison, Mississippi, native, graduated from Ole Miss in 2011 and began his coaching career there before spending time at Memphis and North Carolina.

The question will be exactly how Rutledge's job duties are outlined and what other resources the Huskers put toward coaching special teams. There are limitations on what he can do directly during practice because he is not one of NU's 10 full-time assistants.

