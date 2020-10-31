 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers add walk-on commitment from Creighton Prep DB AJ Collins
View Comments
topical

Huskers add walk-on commitment from Creighton Prep DB AJ Collins

{{featured_button_text}}

As the Nebraska high school football season moves into the postseason, the University of Nebraska's walk-on class continues to grow. 

The Huskers added a verbal commitment from Creighton Prep defensive back AJ Collins on Saturday afternoon. He will join NU as a walk-on. 

Collins is teammates with Nebraska tight end verbal commitment AJ Rollins. 

"I would like to thank every coach that has taken the time to evaluate and recruit me," Collins wrote on Twitter in announcing his decision. "I would also like to extend a thank you to the Creighton Prep football staff and the Warren Academy staff for their mentorship. Lastly, I want to thank my parents, friends, and family for believing in me to accomplish this goal." 

Collins is the third known member of NU's 2021 walk-on class, joining Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster and Ord kicker Kelen Meyer. 

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Our biggest takeaways from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News